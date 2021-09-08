HOMER CITY — Plans continue to unfold for the return of the annual Hoodlebug Festival on Sunday at the grounds of the “firemen’s field” across from the Homer City fire station.
The traditional day of entertainment is planned with ethnic foods, games, crafts and the return of the bicycle registration program by the police department.
Police Chief Anthony Jellison said Tuesday that bicyclists may stop by the police department’s booth, where officers will log the bike’s serial number and issue a sticker with the dual purpose of theft prevention and the return of bikes that are recovered or found abandoned.
Jellison said he would work with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to have a needed street-closing permit issued for the route of the Hoodlebug 5K footrace.
“We’re kind of at a standstill right now. I put the road closure permits in at the end of July and I haven’t gotten anything back,” Jellison said. “I’ll be calling tomorrow to find out where they are or whether they’re issuing them or not.
“We’ll get it, one way or the other.”
Parades and street events have been few and far between since the beginning of the pandemic, when PennDOT began a moratorium on street closing permits as part of coronavirus mitigation efforts.
“I also applied (for a road closing permit) for a homecoming parade for Homer-Center High School football team. I put in for that at the same time. Hopefully we can get that one back in time, too,” Jellison said.
Jellison filed his report at the monthly business meeting of the borough council.
Borough Manager Rob Nymick reported that Homer City avoided anything worse than “minimal flooding” on Two Lick Creek when the storm Ida swept through Pennsylvania last week and showered Indiana County with upwards of 3 inches of rain.
“I want to thank (Yvonne and Paul) the operators at Two Lick Dam. They basically controlled the water the day before and started lowering the levels (of Two Lick Lake) so we were not in the same position we were a couple of years ago,” Nymick said. “They were very proactive. I have a timeline of 24 hours of the event, when they released water. That plays a drastic role in what we’re going to be able do in Homer City.”
The Two Lick Dam was built decades ago in a plan for a dedicated water supply to serve the Homer City electric generating station. The dam maintains a promised volume of water for the power plant, and its operators must work with precision during rainy weather to balance the release of water into Two Lick Creek to protect Homer City from flooding.
“They were on top of things and it made our lives a whole lot easier,” Nymick said. He also credited the Indiana-Blairsville Council of Governments for providing needed equipment for a sewage line repair, and the police and fire department for traffic control, during the storm.
In other business:
• Council approved Nymick’s recommendation to change the official business hours for the municipal building to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Nymick told council that the present 8:30 a.m. start time is a mismatch with the earlier time that residents and agencies are ready to conduct business with the borough each morning.
The change takes effect immediately.
• Council directed to the zoning board a request by Andrea Botsford to establish a business in her home at 86 Carlisle St.
“Bitty Bots Bakery” would operate as a state-certified limited food establishment, with the bakery in the kitchen, but would not be an eatery with sit-in customers or a dining setup, Botsford told borough officials in a letter that was read aloud at the meeting.
“I am eager to bring a business to our incredible town. My husband and I have been living in Homer City for the last two years and have decided to put down roots by purchasing our first home in the neighborhood behind Sanso’s,” Botsford wrote. “My goal is to grow it so that I will be able to relocate to a storefront on Main Street in Homer City,” Botsford explained.
The zoning board’s public hearing on the variance request would be scheduled later.
• Jellison also announced that the vestibule of the municipal building and police station would be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25 to allow residents to dispose of unwanted or unused medications at the drop-off box.
The box is accessible only during business hours Monday through Friday.
Only pills and tablets are accepted in the drop-off box, Jellison said. Illegal drugs, liquids, needles and aerosol products are prohibited.
Jellison said police don’t check identification or otherwise monitor the people who visit.
• Central Indiana County Joint Sanitary Authority asked council to consider sharing a portion of American Rescue Plan Act funds to help finance extensions of main sewer lines serving Cherry Run and Luciusboro Road and to sustain an ongoing search and repair of leaks in the sewer pipes.
• Nymick reported that the Homer City fire station would be one of several food distribution points planned for Oct. 9 in the borough and Center Township. The food program is being financed by a grant to the township, and dozens of volunteers are needed to prepare food packages in advance and to work on the day of the distribution.