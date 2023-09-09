No Turn On Red

“NO TURN on red” signs have been posted for drivers heading east and west on Route 56 at the intersection of US Route 119 in Homer City.

 CHAUNCEY ROSS/Gazette file

HOMER CITY — The grace period has expired and Homer City Borough police have begun enforcing a traffic restriction adopted in early August.

Police Chief Anthony Jellison told the borough council earlier this week that officers already have stopped at least eight motorists for making right turns on red from Route 56 onto Route 119, a practice banned by ordinance in the wake of traffic accidents blamed on motorists who inattentively cut into the intersection in the path of cross traffic.