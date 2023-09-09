HOMER CITY — The grace period has expired and Homer City Borough police have begun enforcing a traffic restriction adopted in early August.
Police Chief Anthony Jellison told the borough council earlier this week that officers already have stopped at least eight motorists for making right turns on red from Route 56 onto Route 119, a practice banned by ordinance in the wake of traffic accidents blamed on motorists who inattentively cut into the intersection in the path of cross traffic.
“We also have had an issue concerning the U-turn part of (the intersection restrictions),” Jellison told council. He declined to discuss the specific problem.
But the borough’s plan to post additional signs cautioning drivers about the restriction has been delayed to await Pennsylvania Department of Transportation approval.
The first “no turn on red” signs were mounted in July next to the traffic light fixtures on the mast arms over the highway. To better grab drivers’ attention, council last month ordered additional signs to be posted at the edges of the roads, almost even with the drivers’ eyes.
Because both are state-owned roads, PennDOT has final authority on where and how the additional signs can be placed.
Borough Manager Rob Nymick said the application to the state is further complicated by his request for the signals to be programmed to allow pedestrian crossings with all directions of traffic facing red lights. He told council he doesn’t know when to expect the state’s OK to post the signs.
Another traffic safety idea in Homer City isn’t panning out the way town council had expected a month ago.
Mayor Arlene Wanatosky told council in August the borough ought to request a PennDOT speed study to determine whether the 50 mph speed limit on Route 119 should be reduced to 45 mph or less. She said she had asked Center Township’s board of supervisors to support the study.
In the mayor’s absence Tuesday, Council President Matt Black said Center Township has declined to back the study and that Homer City should rethink the request as well. Black said the study would backfire by demonstrating the speed limit should be increased to 55 mph.
“If we decide to go forth with this study, the speed limit’s going up out here,” Black said. “So, the best suggestion we got from (PennDOT) is ‘leave it alone.’”
In a brief agenda of business that council completed in less than 13 minutes, the board:
● Learned from Jellison that West Elm Street and Main Street would be posted “no parking” on Sunday for a 5k footrace and a parade connected with the Hoodlebug Festival.
● Agreed to a request by Homer Center High School Principal Jody Rainey to close Main Street from Harrison Street to Memorial Stadium for a Homecoming parade at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, by authorizing Jellison to impose brief emergency closings of the street the day of the event.
Jellison said Rainey’s request came too late for the borough to apply for a formal closing permit from PennDOT.
● Was told that the mayor has been approached to support the expansion of a Pittsburgh-based senior citizen transportation service using electric vehicles to the Homer City-Center Township area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.