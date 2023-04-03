The Homer City electric generating station, built in 1969 as an anchor of Indiana County's energy production industry, will be shuttered this summer, its owners reported today.
Homer City Generation L.P. reported in a news release that the plant would cease coal operations and gradually lay off its workforce over the next 90 days.
The parent company since 2017, Homer City Generation notified PJM Interconnection L.L.C. on Friday "it will decommission all of its Homer City coal units."
The announcement left unclear whether the plant could be converted in the near or long term for use of other fuels, such as natural gas or nuclear materials, to once again generate electricity.
Not the least of the reasons stated for shuttering the power plant is the uncertainty of whether Pennsylvania would become part of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), called "Reggie."
"RGGI will severely limit Homer City’s ability to plan long term and it will handcuff the business in making further investments with an uncertain regulatory future," according to the news release.
Homer City Generation President and CEO William Wexler said several factors led to the decision to close the plant, "including the low price of natural gas, a dramatic spike in the cost of its ongoing coal supply, unseasonably warm winters and increasingly stringent environmental regulations."
The most recent emissions limits imposed by the Federal Implementation Plan on the Pennsylvania coal-fired generation industry impose an excessive economic and operational burden, the news release stated.
“This is an unfortunate day for us at Homer City because we did everything possible to maintain our operations,” Wexler said. “Everyone at Homer City was committed to helping power our community and no one embodied that commitment more than our workers. We will continue to look to utilize all of Homer City’s hard assets, including its existing infrastructure, to find a higher and better use(s) to continue to support the community.”
The Homer City electric generating station is the largest coal-fired plant remaining in operation in Pennsylvania. More than 60 others have been idled in the past 10 years, the company said.