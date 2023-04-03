HC Power Plant - 2534.jpg

A large crow flew from its perch in a tree on Penn View Mountain silhouetted against the massive Homer City Generating Station, several miles away in Center Township.

 Gazette file photo

The Homer City electric generating station, built in 1969 as an anchor of Indiana County's energy production industry, will be shuttered this summer, its owners reported today.

Homer City Generation L.P. reported in a news release that the plant would cease coal operations and gradually lay off its workforce over the next 90 days.