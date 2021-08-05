HOMER CITY — After five months of study and debate, the borough council this week toughened the ordinance that restricts outdoor burning.
The longtime prohibition on burning any materials except fuel for cookouts or social campfires continues, but now police are empowered to write citations and a district judge has authority to impose fines up to $300 on violators.
The rules now also require barbecue and campfires to be doused by 1 a.m.
In other business Tuesday, Homer City council:
• Gave final approval to the transfer of vacated railroad bed from Central Blair Electric Company to the borough. The trail runs along Yellow Creek from Mazza Street to Floodway Park, and was donated to the borough.
It came with a price tag, Solicitor Michael Supinka explained. Now public property, it will become tax-exempt on Jan. 1, but the borough is on the hook for the $205 bill for the Homer-Center School District real estate tax for the year ending June 30, 2022. Combined with courthouse fees, the borough is paying $537 for the gift.
• Heard Mayor Arlene Wanatosky appeal again for borough residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Her request came with urgency in light of a renewed increase in infections attributed to the delta variant of the virus.
• Heard council member Rick Jones’ report on behalf of the historical society that plans will unfold in the coming months for the observance of the 150th anniversary of boroughhood for Homer City on Sept. 26, 2022.