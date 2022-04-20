Homeschoolers to perform "Pilgrim: Her Story"
PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Learning Tree Homeschool Fellowship’s junior and senior high school students, those in grades 7 to 12, perform what can be described as entertaining and thought-provoking musical theater productions in the spring of each school year. This year it is “Pilgrim: Her Story,” an adaptation of John Bunyan’s classic work, “Pilgrim’s Progress,” and it will be performed on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Saving Grace Church, 921 Hospital Road, White Township. Performers, from left, are Avidan Marshall, Addison VanHorn, Alana McCoy, Karsten Huff, Maiah Parks, Stella Rummel, Ellie Marshall, Edie Fortushniak, Braydon Fletcher, Sean Parks, Henry Rummell, Beatrix Rummel, Jon Cribbs, Caelie Jones, Oliver Fortushniak, Halia Parks, Maddy Canose, Abram McCoy, Simon Fortushniak, Brennon Huff, Bailey Shoenfelt, Breanna Cribbs, Alexa McCoy, Rachel Cribbs and Reagan VanHorn.

