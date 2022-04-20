Learning Tree Homeschool Fellowship’s junior and senior high school students, those in grades 7 to 12, perform what can be described as entertaining and thought-provoking musical theater productions in the spring of each school year. This year it is “Pilgrim: Her Story,” an adaptation of John Bunyan’s classic work, “Pilgrim’s Progress,” and it will be performed on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Saving Grace Church, 921 Hospital Road, White Township. Performers, from left, are Avidan Marshall, Addison VanHorn, Alana McCoy, Karsten Huff, Maiah Parks, Stella Rummel, Ellie Marshall, Edie Fortushniak, Braydon Fletcher, Sean Parks, Henry Rummell, Beatrix Rummel, Jon Cribbs, Caelie Jones, Oliver Fortushniak, Halia Parks, Maddy Canose, Abram McCoy, Simon Fortushniak, Brennon Huff, Bailey Shoenfelt, Breanna Cribbs, Alexa McCoy, Rachel Cribbs and Reagan VanHorn.
Homeschoolers to perform 'Pilgrim: Her Story'
- PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Man inhales drill bit during dental visit
- Man charged with setting fire at California Home Depot
- DEAR ABBY: Glib food comment eats at woman who's battled weight
- Smicksburg-area man charged with sexual abuse of minor
- Tree stand set on fire; over $600 in damage reported
- Officer shoots, kills man after getting dragged by vehicle
- Puzzling outbreak of liver disease in kids spreads to EU, U.S.
- Florida Gov DeSantis pushes to end Disney self-government
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.