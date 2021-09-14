The 25th Hoodlebug Festival in Homer City brought county residents together Sunday for one of the last celebrations of the summer.
One the happiest guys at the Fall Fest was Hayden Bence, of Homer City, left, who repeatedly plunged into the chilly water of the Boy Scout Troop 24 dunk tank. Dylan McCroskey, of Homer City, a son of Jen and Tim McCroskey, sent Bence into the drink twice.
The festival featured ethnic foods, a concert stage, vendors' booths, fundraising events by school and community groups and a 5k race.
The annual rubber duck race returned to the waters of Yellow Creek, where entries by Bobby Ashbaugh, Homer City; Jessie Isenberg, Dover, N.H.; Shawn Carley, Homer City; Megan Steffey, Homer City; Audra Loughner, Akron Ohio; and Barb Reynold, Homer City, were the first six to float through a notch at the finish line. Also in the money was a rubber duck representing Karen Sardone, of Coral, which finished dead last in the race.