The Hoodlebug Festival and 5K Race will return to Homer City Firemen’s Field on Sunday after skipping last year due to the pandemic.
The festival will once again offer plenty of delicious ethnic food and performances by local bands and musicians. Also offered as part of the all-day celebration will be craft and game booths, old-fashioned bingo, a tractor display by the Brush Valley Antique Iron and Power Club and a barrel train.
“We’re happy to be having (the festival) again and to provide something for the community,” said festival chairwoman Penny Perman. “It’s a great event for the community to come out and have fun and support the local groups that set up their booths.”
Perman said that for awhile, they were unsure if they’d be able to have the festival this year, especially with COVID guidelines beginning to change once again.
“We weren’t sure if the guidelines were going to change. So really, the only thing different his year is that we’re not going to have a parade. We wanted to try to keep things a little simpler or to keep the crowds from getting too big.”
The festival will also have other precautions in place for those in attendance, Perman said. “We wanted to be cautious this year to make things safe for everyone.There will be sanitizer on the tables in the areas where food is served and things like that. We want to be respectful to the guidelines but also provide a fun festival for the community. Our committee is all volunteers, so we’re being diligent and thinking things through.”
Perman said that she is once again thankful for all of the volunteers and sponsors who help make the event possible.
“I really encourage everyone to come out and see the great work everyone has done. It’s a lot of fun for the community. We have a lot of great food and music. So come out, have a good day, and bring on the sunshine!”
The schedule for the festival includes:
- 9:30 a.m.: Hoodlebug Trail bicycle poker run, conducted by the Homer-Center Band Boosters. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at Floodway Park.
- 11:45 a.m.: Flag raising at the fire hall.
- Noon: Homer-Center Marching Band performance and bicycle poker run awards at the stage.
- 12:30 to 2:45 p.m.: Peace Sign, a ‘70s tribute band on stage. Featuring Homer City’s own Eddie Jones.
- 1 to 4:30 p.m.: Kids’ Zone at the fire hall. Hosted by LOLAs Early Care and Education Center.
- 1 to 5 p.m.: Car Cruise at Floodway Park. Held in memory of Bob Pozik.
- 3 p.m.: 5K Race registration at Floodway Park.
- 3:30 p.m.: Duck Race at Floodway Park. Conducted by the Homer-Center Historical Society.
- 4:30 p.m.: 5K Race at Floodway Park. Conducted by the Indiana Road Runners.
- 4:45 to 7 p.m.: Double Exposure, an ‘80s tribute band on stage. Featuring Homer City’s own David and Danny Rummell.
The festival concludes at 7 p.m. Free parking will be available at Miller Fabrication Solutions on Cooper Avenue, with handicap parking at the corner of Railroad Avenue and West Church Street behind Ideal Market. All CDC and state guidelines regarding COVID safety protocol will be followed throughout the festival. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the entertainment. No weapons, alcohol, bikes, roller blades or skateboards are allowed on festival grounds. For more information, follow Hoodlebug Festival Homer City PA on Facebook.