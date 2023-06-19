At the edge of the downtown Indiana business district, maps are up at the Eighth and Church Streets Trailhead for the Indiana Multimodal Corridor-Hoodlebug Trail Extension.
Indiana County Deputy Planning Director Josh Krug said a QR code linking to additional information and resources also will be coming soon.
Krug said it was an exciting project that the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development helped to manage, in partnership with Indiana Borough, White Township and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Krug said this is the final component to complete the project.
Krug and borough Planning and Zoning Official Trajan Jones said plans are in the offing for a “Grand Reopening” July 8 at 10:30 a.m.
