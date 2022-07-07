Lt. Candace Horsman, who has served as commanding officer for The Salvation Army in Indiana since September 2020, has been promoted to captain. The promotion was celebrated recently at Blue Spruce Park. Horsman came to Indiana from Aliquippa, when then-Indiana worship and service center officer Capt. Denise Martin was reassigned to Beaver Falls.
