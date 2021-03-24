House fires kept volunteer crews busy Tuesday morning in Cherry Tree and Tuesday afternoon in Center Township, while another rash of brush fires broke out across Indiana County.
A family of four was chased from a house along South Main Street in Cherry Tree by what officials believe to have been an electrical fire Tuesday. A 70-year-old woman and her son were home when the fire broke out in a second-floor bedroom around 11 a.m. Cherry Tree Fire Chief Sean Fox said they escaped safely while crews from his company and five other units brought in water tankers and limited the fire to that bedroom.
“We knocked it down from the outside,” Fox said.
Smoke, heat and water damage was reported elsewhere in the two-story house.
“We used about 600 gallons of water,” Fox said.
Clymer, Commodore and Northern Cambria’s Hope volunteer firefighters were called in by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, along with Rapid Intervention Group 900, Citizens’ Ambulance Service and the Cherry Tree Police Department. In addition, volunteer firefighters responded from the Westover Area company in Clearfield County.
The American Red Cross also was called in to assist two adults and two children living in the home.
The other house fire remains under investigation along Entry Road in Center Township, where one occupant was reported to have suffered a minor injury.
“It was contained and everyone was safe,” said Aultman Volunteer Fire Department Captain Sarah Shaffer. Her department was called out by Indiana County Emergency Management at 2:23 p.m., along with Homer City, Coal Run/McIntyre and Coral-Graceton volunteers, RIG Team 900 and Citizens’. Iselin-West Lebanon volunteers were called out at 3:15 to stand by for Coal Run.
Companies battling the Center Township fire were on the scene for about two hours, while crews were on the scene in Cherry Tree for two and a half hours.
He said the departments on the scene agreed that there was an electrical cause for the fire.
Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Company wasn’t done once it cleared the scene of the Main Street fire. At 3:15 p.m. Indiana County Emergency Management dispatched the company to the Hillsdale area of Montgomery Township for a brush fire along Pioneer Lake Road. Glen Campbell, Commodore and Hope firefighters also were dispatched to Pioneer Lake Road, while Clymer was called out at 4:23 p.m. on standby for Commodore.
At 3:32 p.m., Tunnelton- Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a brush fire along Treese Road in Conemaugh Township.
At 4:08 p.m., Plumville District and Marion Center volunteer fire departments were dispatched to Smyrna Road in South Mahoning Township for still another brush fire. Creekside was called at 4:08 to stand by for Plumville.
Marion Center firefighters were anticipating another busy day after answering three brush fire calls already this week. One call was to help Pine Township with a 30- to 40-acre fire Monday night near Dog Hollow Speedway.
“The weather outside today is expected to be beautiful,” MCVFD posted on Facebook. “Along with that, and dry conditions make for a perfect day to not burn anything outdoors. Enjoy the day and stay safe!”