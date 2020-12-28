BELL TOWNSHIP -- A Saltsburg area man died Monday morning when fire swept through his home along Route 286 west of Saltsburg, officials reported.
Frank Zanavich, 52, was found dead in the basement of the house at 11 a.m. about an hour after the fire began, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s office.
Volunteer firefighters from the Saltsburg and Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township fire departments in Indiana County joined crews from Bell Township and other area fire companies to battle the flames.
Saltsburg firefighters at one point were assigned to make a landing spot for a medical helicopter. According to broadcast reports, two other men were rescued from the burning house and sent to hospitals in Pittsburgh for treatment.
The coroner’s office didn’t speculate on the cause of Zanavich’s death. An autopsy is planned for Tuesday and a routine battery of blood and tissue tests aren’t expected to be completed for “several weeks,” according to the coroner’s report.
The state police fire marshal’s office has taken over the investigation for the cause of the fire.
Kelly Corridoni Funeral Home, Avonmore, will handle funeral arrangements, the coroner said.