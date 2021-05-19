HOMER CITY — A smoky house fire along Yellow Creek Street kept volunteer fire units from throughout central and southern Indiana County busy early Tuesday.
No injuries were reported. Homer City Fire Chief Terry Gardner said one man was home when the fire broke out around 1 a.m., but other members of his family were not home.
In a Facebook post, Indiana Fire Association said Homer City Fire Department located a furnace on fire in the basement of the two-story frame structure.
Gardner said the cause was possibly a malfunctioning furnace and damage was largely limited to the basement area.
“They confirmed heavy smoke coming from the structure and upgraded the call for additional mutual aid departments,” IFA posted.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency said Homer City, Indiana, Coral-Graceton, Brush Valley and Black Lick volunteer firefighters were dispatched at 1:09 a.m., along with the county’s Team 900 and Citizens’ Ambulance.
“Our first engine crew quickly made entry to the house while the second engine crew hooked up to a hydrant,” the Homer City department said in its own Facebook post.
“We were met inside by crews from the other departments and were able to find the source of the fire in the furnace.”
Moments later, Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched by the county 911 center to stand-by for Homer City.
“(IFA) Ladder 106 was placed by command near the front of the affected structure,” Indiana’s volunteer fire department posted. “The aerial ladder was placed into operation to the roof of the house.”
Indiana firefighters said the blaze was quickly brought under control, and that units remained on the scene for two hours.
“Everyone did very well,” Gardner said. “All the companies worked great.”
That wasn’t the end of the story.
At 6:43 a.m. ICEMA said Homer City Fire Department was sent back to the Yellow Creek Street address to tackle a rekindling of the fire, but Gardner said it was minor.
“Things were kept under control,” HCFD posted on Facebook.
The Homer City fire chief believed the house was salvageable.
At the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region in Pittsburgh, Director of Marketing and Communications Lisa Landis said teams of Red Cross volunteers were dispatched to Homer City at 3:30 p.m.