Area state House members are expressing concerns about the 2023-24 budget process.
State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, told constituents that the House Republican Policy Committee will hold hearings next week to take a closer look at Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed budget from an energy perspective.
“A red flag for me is the inclusion of funding for hiring workers as part of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative,” Struzzi said.
After House Bill 611 passed this past Monday by a 102-101 party line vote, with every House member in Armstrong, Indiana and northern Westmoreland counties among the 101 no votes, it was referred to the Senate Appropriations Committee, in a body that is 28-22 Republican.
“We are committed to investing in better jobs, better schools and safer communities,” the House Democratic majority stated on its Facebook page. “Together, we can build a brighter future for all Pennsylvanians.”
During Monday’s floor debate, House Majority Leader Matt Bradford, D-Montgomery County, called it “modest in its reach, but balanced and affordable.” House Minority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster County, warned that it will lead to “financial calamity.”
Cutler later told his constituents that the majority House Democrats “piled on to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s already bloated budget and forced through a nearly $46.5 billion spending plan.”
He said that’s a $5.7 billion, or 14 percent, increase over the current fiscal year.
“This level of spending is unsustainable and, if enacted, would lead to a 30 percent tax hike in the near future,” Cutler said.
Shapiro, however, praised House Democrats “for taking this important step forward and adding to our shared priorities.”
The governor said he looked forward “to continuing to work with Republicans and Democrats alike to bring people together and deliver a budget that addresses the most pressing issues facing our Commonwealth.”
Nothing will happen for at least a week, as the Senate will not resume its session until June 19.
The House will return on Monday at noon.
State Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, said he still planned a telephone town hall Tuesday at 6:45 p.m., but urged constituents to check his Facebook page to make sure it is still going on.
“Even if you don’t want to ask me anything, feel free to just listen in,” said Smith, whose district covers northern Indiana County as well as all of Jefferson County. “We will be discussing what’s happening in Harrisburg and issues impacting the 66th Legislative District.”
- If the town hall takes place, Smith asks participants to dial (877) 229-8493 at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday and use the code 120993. Those with questions then can ask them by pressing 3.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
