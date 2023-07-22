Democratic leaders in the state House of Representatives moved quickly after the resignation of a Pittsburgh area assemblywoman to assure an election of her successor in September.
House Speaker Joanna E. McClinton, D-Philadelphia, has ordered a special election for Sept. 19, or two months to the day after the resignation of Rep. Sara Innamorato, D-Pittsburgh.
“Sara is an unwavering advocate for her neighbors and a strong voice for all working families. Her tenacity and commitment are admirable, and she will be missed in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives,” McClinton said as she signed a writ for that special election. She said constituent service offices in the 21st District will remain open through that Special Election.
Innamorato, who represented the 21st Legislative District in Pittsburgh, resigned because of her campaign to succeed Rich Fitzgerald as Allegheny County executive.
Democrats nominated her in May, while Allegheny County Republicans nominated Joe Rockey, a retired financial executive who grew up on the city’s North Side.
The winner succeeds Fitzgerald, who by county statute is in his third and final term as county executive.
The special election will come one day after the state House is scheduled to reconvene.
The House passed a state budget but left room open for Gov. Josh Shapiro to line-item veto a $100 million scholarship program that would allow students in the state’s lowest-producing schools to attend a different school.
Shapiro first endorsed that idea — then said he would eliminate it with a specific veto if that item were included in a final budget package.
The state Senate is scheduled to follow on Sept. 26. Supporters of the line-item veto want the Senate to return sooner.
“Though any change in the political make-up of the legislature could have an impact on how budget negotiations move forward, the delay is on the part of the Senate,” said Christina Hartman, who chairs the advisory board for Common Cause Pennsylvania. “Regardless of the brief 101-101 tie in the House, our position doesn’t change — Pennsylvanians deserve a completed and signed budget sooner rather than later.”
The governor’s decision drew criticism from such individuals as Nate Benefield, senior vice president of the conservative Commonwealth Foundation.
On July 6, Benefield said, “Gov. Shapiro not only broke his agreement with Senate Republicans, he’s now trying to throw them under the bus alongside 250,000 kids trapped in failing schools across Pennsylvania.”
The Commonwealth Foundation executive, whose organization recently issued a poll claiming majority support for what also have been called Lifeline Scholarships, challenged the governor, saying, “if Shapiro is willing to step up as the leader of his party, a clear path remains for the kids in desperate need of Lifeline Scholarships.”
