Pennsylvania Budget

The green dome sits atop the Pennsylvania Capitol where state lawmakers continue to negotiate on a budget with less than two days until the new fiscal year begins in Harrisburg, Pa., Thursday, June 29, 2023.

 Matt Rourke - staff, AP

The debate over finalizing a 2023-24 state budget took some new twists Wednesday, with a resignation in the state House and statements from both sides in the dispute over a $100 million line item that Gov. Josh Shapiro first endorsed — and then said he would eliminate with a specific veto if that item were included in a final budget package.

The resignation is that of Rep. Sara Innamorato, D-Pittsburgh, who also is the Democratic nominee for Allegheny County Executive in the November general election, which brings both parties to 101 members in the state House.