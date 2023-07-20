The debate over finalizing a 2023-24 state budget took some new twists Wednesday, with a resignation in the state House and statements from both sides in the dispute over a $100 million line item that Gov. Josh Shapiro first endorsed — and then said he would eliminate with a specific veto if that item were included in a final budget package.
The resignation is that of Rep. Sara Innamorato, D-Pittsburgh, who also is the Democratic nominee for Allegheny County Executive in the November general election, which brings both parties to 101 members in the state House.
“It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve as your representative for the 21st Legislative District,” Innamorato said in an statement issued Wednesday. “Throughout my time as a representative, my constituents’ stories inspired and drove my legislative priorities around creating safe and healthy communities where we can all thrive. Together, we’ve done amazing things to improve our region, and I am excited to continue serving our neighbors for years to come.”
The Democrat from the Lawrenceville area of Pittsburgh said her decision to resign now allows her the opportunity to work with whomever is chosen in an upcoming special election in the 21st District and fully transition that individual into the role before the general election in November.
The line item involves the proposed Pennsylvania Award for Student Success or “PASS” scholarship program which would provide $100 million for students in the state’s lowest performing schools. Gov. Josh Shapiro supported it, but then said he would take it out with a line-item veto.
“The Senate Republican Caucus worked diligently to pass a bipartisan budget,” leaders of the Senate’s GOP majority said in a July 5 statement. “We negotiated in good faith and were eager to stand with Gov. Shapiro on one of his priority campaign commitments — supporting school choice opportunities. Today, Governor Shapiro has decided to betray the good faith agreement we reached, leaving tens of thousands of children across Pennsylvania in failing schools.”
That leadership includes Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R-Hempfield Township, and Appropriations Committee Majority Chairman Scott Martin, R-Lancaster.
Subsequently, as Pittman noted in a letter he wrote to House Democratic Leader Matthew Bradford of Montgomery County, “several other pieces of legislation must be enacted to fully effectuate a budget.”
Neither chamber of the General Assembly is moving to resolve that dispute.
As the Senate majority leadership previously announced, that body does not plan to return until Sept. 18 at 1 p.m.
After a few days of activity, the House majority leadership sent that chamber home, either until noon on Sept. 26, or sooner with 12 hours’ notice.
It is a dispute that is getting attention on the local level.
“They need to get back to work,” Indiana Area School Board Vice President and Audit & Finance Committee Chair Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro said Monday night. “I am confident that Harrisburg is capable of getting their act together.”
And it prompted statements Wednesday by two statewide organizations.
Common Cause Pennsylvania, which describes itself as a government watchdog group, urged lawmakers, specifically Republican leaders in the state Senate, to reconvene and pass the bill.
“We’re asking that lawmakers choose unity over politics,” said Christina Hartman, who chairs Common Cause Pennsylvania’s advisory board. “Pennsylvania’s budget impasse is the result of putting politics over people. This is now the second time this session that legislators have allowed political differences to take precedence over their duty to their constituents. Pennsylvanians deserve to have a functioning government.”
Meanwhile, the Commonwealth Foundation, an organization that aims to transform free-market ideas into public policies, issued results of a poll showing “a large, bipartisan majority of Pennsylvania voters, 65 percent, believe Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro should honor the agreement he made with state Senate lawmakers to include Lifeline scholarships in the 2024 state budget.”
The foundation said those surveyed by Touchdown Strategies of Great Falls, Va., on its behalf said 55 percent of likely voters believe Shapiro is ultimately responsible for finalizing a state budget agreement.
“Pennsylvanians are not only looking for Gov. Shapiro to return to the negotiating table, they are expecting him to take responsibility and step up as a leader to finalize a state budget that includes keeping his promise to help kids trapped in failing and unsafe schools,” Commonwealth Foundation Senior Vice President Erik Telford said.
