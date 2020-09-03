Nine years of planning have moved from blueprints to backhoes for the Blairsville Community Development Authority.
The dreaming began in 2011 when the Blairsville Community Development Authority bought up a couple of dilapidated homes along South Liberty Street at Brown Street.
Work on the first of five brand new houses symbolically began Aug. 24 with a celebration at the site.
“Now we have the first pickle out of the jar!” BCDA Director Linda Gwinn proclaimed.
The designs went through a metamorphosis over the years, with an early plan for a condominium complex being replaced with a site plan showing five single-family homes curled around a wide open green space.
And after transitions among several development firms, the project landed in the hands of Jon Herby, who joined with borough leaders and elected officials to celebrate the start of construction of the first small home on the land.
What hasn’t changed from the beginning of plans and is promised for the future is the namesake for the development. Gwinn said the huge shady sycamore tree standing in the midst of the Sycamore Cottage Development will stay put.
“Heck yeah!” Gwinn said, after introducing the construction team and dignitaries for photo opportunities and remarks.
The Sycamore Cottages will cover 4.5 acres on the southeast corner of the intersection. The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development put $1 million toward the BCDA plan to revitalize the neighborhood by purchasing the land, clearing blight and investing in new construction, with anticipation that it could draw people back to Blairsville.
“We are being recognized for the beautiful potential of this area,” Gwinn said. “It’s close to the river, close to Route 22, Route 119, Route 217. This is prime for market rate housing.”
The first lot has been sold through Berkshire Hathaway real estate to Bonnie Sansonetti.
“This is strategically located and is historically within a walkable community with a small town feel,” Gwinn said.
Gwinn hailed Herby, a construction superintendent by trade and a member of the BCDA board, for advocating for authority for a cost-efficient plan for the development.
Pynos Construction, of Blairsville, is the general contractor for the first home project at Sycamore Cottages.