ANNOUNCEMENTS
• The Beyond Shelter Family Promise Store has reopened and resumed usual hours. For everyone’s safety, there are guidelines that must be followed. See their Facebook page for more information.
• The Christos Clothing Closet at Homer City United Presbyterian Church announced that they will not reopen through the remainder of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• The Indiana County commissioners recently appointed an Indiana County COVID-19 Recovery Task Force that is working for every one of Indiana County’s citizens. Your needs and interests are front and center. They are collaborating with their partners in health care, human services, public safety and economic development so that we can emerge from this pandemic to be more financially resilient, more efficient in delivering services, especially to our most vulnerable citizens, and more responsive to the current and future needs of all who live and work in the communities. Related to this goal will be the objective to disseminate and communicate guidance and assistance to residents, businesses and visitors. The task force has begun to pull information together to share with residents and businesses of Indiana County to help guide through the transition of reopening the county. Go to http:// www.humanservicescountyofindiana.org/library.php#a309 and click on the COVID-19 Recovery Task Force Folder for resources. For more information, call the commissioners at (724) 465-3805.
• The Pennsylvania Department of Health has been working with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Contact Tracing Consortium on an onboarding process for contract tracers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are now beginning to recruit volunteer contact tracers for the region. Volunteers will need to have a computer with access to internet and a phone. Individuals can volunteer their services through Pennsylvania’s online registry for medical and non-medical volunteers found at http://www.serv.pa.gov. During this registration, they will be asked to join an organization. Please click on the + sign next to Contact Tracing (PADOH) to see the dropdown options. Please choose SWPA. The department is seeking individuals who speak additional languages and who may have experience in working within local communities or with specialized/targeted populations such as faith leaders, service providers within the homeless community, providers who work with individuals living with disabilities and individuals from other vulnerable communities. Qualifications of contact tracing volunteers include ability to exhibit a professional, positive attitude and work ethic; excellent interpersonal skills and ability to interact professionally with culturally diverse individuals during a time of crisis and distress; ability to show empathy to distressed individuals; excellent organizational and communication skills; ability to speak, read and write English; second or multiple languages a plus; critical thinking and sound judgment required; ability to handle confidential information with discretion and professionalism; and proficiency with computers. Volunteers with availability beyond 15 hours per week have been prioritized in the onboarding process, but as they develop their internal infrastructure at DOH, they will be working to onboard volunteers with more limited availability. Training will be provided. For more information, email RA-DHCONTACTTRACING@pa.gov.
• Community Kitchen has been canceled indefinitely. For more information, call Cindy Briggs at (724) 397-9498.
• The Chevy Chase Community Center is open Monday through Thursday, no longer on Fridays, at 640 N. Fifth Ave., White Township. The center will continue to serve Grab and Go lunches for children until Aug. 12. Kids will receive a double breakfast and lunch on Thursdays to cover for Fridays. All other programs are on hold at this time. For more information, call (724) 463-0674.
• The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank: Summer Youth Caf￩ will provide healthy and free meals for youths in the summer at a site nearby. The program is open to all youths age 18 and under. Information on sites in Indiana County will be coming soon, but until all dates/times are confirmed, call 2-1-1 or text FOOD to 877-877 to find your local site.
• Aging Services Inc. has returned to limited operations in their full-time senior centers. They will be limiting their daily attendance at each center and only providing congregate meals. Anyone wishing to attend the center must call and reserve a meal. Their reservation times will be staggered to accommodate as many participants as possible. They will continue their takeout meals as long as regulations permit. Those attending the center will be required to consent to a temperature and health screening and to follow hand washing, mask and social distancing protocols. Those who are ill are asked not to attend and must understand that if they are visibly ill, their entrance will be denied. For more information, call (724) 349-4500.
• Aging Services Inc.’s administrative offices will be open with limited seating capacity. If anyone needs to see the apprise counselor or a care manager, please call first and make an appointment. For more information, call (724) 349-4500.
• The Evergreen After School Club is accepting applications for the summer/next term programs. Programs will depend on approval of the plan submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The program will also be subject to all CDC and state health guidelines and the cooperation of partnering school districts. At this point, they are uncertain whether they will be able to provide bus transportation for the kids.
To obtain an application, visit https://www.evergreenasc. org/. Register under the preferred director and school name. Call the main office for an application at (724) 910-1323.
• IndiGO reminds everyone that fares increased as of July 1. For information, call (724) 465-2140, (800) 442-6928 or check updates at www.indigobus.com. Watch for additional reminders.