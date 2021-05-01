ANNOUNCEMENTS
• The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission recently announced they are accepting Bernie Smith Scholarship applications. This award is presented annually to one student from the graduating class of the high schools located in Armstrong County, one student from Clarion County and one student from Indiana County. Students applying for the scholarship should exemplify the mission of the commission by way of their involvement, leadership and accomplishments throughout their high school career. For more information and application, go to https://aicdac.org/ber nie-smith-scholarship. The deadline for application is May 15.
• FEMA began processing applications for funeral assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses on April 12. Applicants may apply by calling (844) 684-6333 or (800) 462-7585 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. Multilingual services are available. To be eligible for funeral assistance, applicants must meet these conditions:
1. The death must have occurred in the United States. The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.
2. The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.
3. There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien.
For fastest service after you have called to apply, submit documentation online through disasterassistance.gov or by fax at (855) 261-3452. Documents may also be mailed to COVID-19 Funeral Assistance, P.O. Box 10001, Hyattsville, MD 20782. Applicants can also visit FEMA.gov/funeral-assistance/faq. Information is provided in several languages both by telephone and the website.
• Indiana County has received monies to assist with rent and utility payments for those who have been affected by COVID-19. The county has entered into an agreement with ICCAP to administer and deliver the services for the Emergency Rent and Utility Assistance Program. More information is available on the ICCAP Facebook Page or call ICCAP at (724) 465-2657. There are specific eligibility requirements including 80 percent average median income or lower. Applications can be completed on the online COMPASS Program, by calling ICCAP and providing information over the phone, by making an appointment with ICCAP to use their computers and/or obtain assistance with computers, by requesting a hard copy application be sent to your home, or by working with the Pittsburgh Food Bank’s SNAP representative at (833) 822-7627 who will also enter the information into the COMPASS Program. Any questions about the program should be directed to ICCAP. ICCAP is also asking for assistance with a short survey to see what financial impact COVID-19 has had on households in Indiana County. The survey link can be found on their Facebook page.
• The CDC has developed a Vaccine Toolkit to help the community communicate vaccine information. To use and share the toolkit, visit https://www.cdc.gov/corona virus/2019-ncov/vaccines/toolkits/community-organization.html.
• The Family Promise store, “Beyond Shelter,” is open and serving consumers. This store provides low-income and underemployed individuals an opportunity to purchase non-food items for a reduced price so they can use their cash resources to pay their rent and utilities, therefore aiding their ability to maintain independent living. Call (724) 464-5220 or email ihnindiana@gmail.com to check eligibility, see what you need to bring to your first visit, register for the program, learn the process and the hours of operation.
• Indiana Borough launched the “Together Indiana” Outreach Campaign to provide a unifying voice for community members working together to combat the Coronavirus. For more information, visit https://www.togetherindiana.com.
• The Open Door — Services are provided both on site and via telehealth on a case by case basis for both Alcohol and Other Drug Services, as well as Gambling Addiction Services. In such a time of uncertainty, The Open Door wants everyone to know they are available 24/7 to assist with getting people into outpatient or inpatient treatment services. For more information, call (724) 465-2605.
• The Open Door — Crisis is still responding to all mobiles when safe. However, they are not entering buildings or homes. They are meeting consumers outside or on a porch to maintain social distancing. They also have the ability to do remote and mobile assessments over the phone if needed for their or the clients’ safety. For more information, call (724) 465-2605.
• The Open Door — Support groups are meeting at their own discretion. As this information changes periodically, call with questions. A list of tele or online meetings is available for those to safely connect with others for a meeting. For more information, call (724) 465-2605.
• Indiana County Office of Planning and Development — The Housing Accessibility Program provides financial assistance in the form of a grant to Indiana County residents with permanent physical disabilities. The work performed will enable residents to maintain their independent living status by modifying their homes to accommodate their disability. Eligibility requirements must be met including income and homeownership guidelines. There is a waiting list at this time for new applicants. For more information, call Tina Coleman at (724) 465-3872 and leave a message. Staff are working from home. They will return your call.
• Indiana County Office of Planning and Development — The 55+ Roof and Furnace Replacement Program provides furnace replacements for inoperable or inefficient older furnaces that do not operate properly. To qualify, applicants must be age 55 and over, Senior homeowners, low-moderate income eligible (Section 8 Guidelines), current on property taxes or on an approved payment plan with Tax Claim. Wood burners, coal furnaces or outdoor furnaces will not be installed. Assessment of the home’s building envelope will be made upon inspection. Additional improvements may be made to aid the efficiency of the new furnace if funds are available. There is a waiting list at this time for new applicants. Call (724) 465-3872 and leave a voicemail. Staff are working from home. They will return your call.
• Naloxone (Narcan) Training is offered by the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission. Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an overdose caused by an opioid drug (i.e. prescription pain medication or heroin). It blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and restores breathing within two to eight minutes to prevent death. Anyone can obtain free Naloxone by completing training with a staff member. To schedule an appointment, call (724) 463-7860 in Indiana County, (724) 545-1614 in Armstrong County and (814) 226-6350 in Clarion County.
• The Salvation Army Food Pantry is held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The pantry is open to the public, but appointments are required. No walk-ins are permitted. Those attending must show photo identification. For more information, call (724) 465-2530.
• County residents can dial the 2-1-1 Helpline and be connected with a live operator 24 hours per day, seven days a week who can connect them with human services help. Share this number with family and friends who may not be sure where to turn for help with such things as emergency shelter, food banks, crisis intervention, childcare and other health and human service resources. For more information, visit www.pa211sw.org.
• Aging Services, Inc. — Social Centers have resumed normal hours. Daily attendance is limited along with limited activities (fitness classes, craft classes and bingo). Congregate meals are provided. To attend a center, call and reserve a meal by noon the day before. Reservation times will be staggered to accommodate as many participants as possible. Takeout meals will be continued, and individuals must also call the day before by noon to reserve a meal. Those attending the center will be required to consent to a temperature and health screening and to follow handwashing, mask and social distancing protocols. Those who are ill are asked not to attend and must understand that if they are visibly ill, their entrance will be denied. For more information, call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.
• Aging Services, Inc. — Administrative Offices are open by appointment only. If anyone needs to see the Apprise Counselor or a Care Manager, call first and make an appointment. For more information, call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.
• Aging Services, Inc. can help sign up individuals ages 65 and older to request an appointment for the IRMC COVID-19 vaccine if they do not have internet access. For assistance, call (724) 349-4500.
• Aging Services, Inc. — The Armagh center is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays with exercise classes from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. Congregate meals will be served at noon. Call (724) 349-4500 the day before to order a meal. Transportation is available.
• Aging Services, Inc. — The Aultman center is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays with exercise classes from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Congregate meals will be served at noon. Call (724) 349-4500 the day before to order a meal. Transportation is available.
• Aging Services, Inc. — The Mahoning Hills center is serving breakfast from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Mondays. For more information, call (724) 286-3099.
• The Creekside Area Food Pantry is available by appointment for residents of Creekside, Ernest, and Washington Township from 10 a.m. to noon the second Thursday of the month at Creekside United Methodist Church. For more information or an appointment, call (724) 463-0580.
• The Grace United Methodist Church Food Bank supplies fresh meat, produce, dairy and pantry items. For more information, call (724) 463-7530 and leave a message. Volunteers pick up messages from their homes, and calls are returned within 24 hours.
• My Best Friend’s Closet, sponsored by Saltsburg United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of every other month February through September. It is closed October through January. They provide free, gently used clothing. To confirm dates, call (724) 639-9454.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — As of April 12, both the soup kitchen and The Gleaning Program are open for walk-in service/indoor dining. They will continue to serve the meal in throw-away containers, so their patrons can eat in or take out. All CDC guidelines will be followed.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Grab and Go Lunches, Free healthy balanced lunches are available through a pick-up window or to eat in from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Lunches are available to the community. Individuals will be asked to “sign in,” and lunches will only be given to those present at the window or in a vehicle. People will no longer be able to pick up for others. For more information, call (724) 463-0674. During the regular soup kitchen lunch hour, help will be available to sign up individuals for the COVID-19 vaccine if they need help for any reason. Call for details.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — The Gleaning Program is held from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The program provides free bread, baked goods and grocery items donated by area merchants year-round for residents in need. For more information, call (724) 463-0674.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Meals 2 You, an outreach program of the Chevy Chase Community Center, serves home-cooked meals to people in Indiana Borough and White Township who are homebound, disabled or who cannot cook for themselves. There are no age restrictions. The cost is $5 per day. Volunteers deliver to an individual’s home. For more information, call Brandi Ports (client coordinator) at (412) 309-1494 or email ccmeals2you@gmail.com.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Small Diaper Bank is for people who need diapers. They can get diapers during their lunch time, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call (724) 463-0674.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Small Dry Pet Food Bank is for people who need pet food. They can get pet food during their lunch time, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call (724) 463-0674.
• The First United Methodist Church of Marion Center Clothing Closet is open by appointment only from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays. The closet provides free clothing. Masks are required. For an appointment or more information, call (724) 397-5517.
• The Jacksonville Presbyterian Church Clothing Closet in Kent is open from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the last Saturday of the month. The closet provides free clothing. The closet is closed November through February. For information, call (724) 479-8941.
COMING EVENTS
• Family Fun Un-Fest 2021 will be held by the Children’s Advisory Commission of Indiana County from May 6 to 16 with 11 days of virtual discovery in conjunction with Remake Learning Days Northwestern PA. For more information, go to the Children’s Advisory Commission Family Events website at cacfamilyevents.com and click on the Un-Fest tab at the top of the page. Contact Kathy with questions at (724) 463-8200, ext. 8.
MEETINGS
• A Community Support Program will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. Call Carol at (814) 762-9875 or email her at cwinters@peerstarllc.com.
• The Children’s Advisory Commission of Indiana County will have a Zoom meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. For more information, call (724) 463-8200, ext. 8.
• The Arc of Indiana County Community Disability Awareness Workgroup will have a Zoom meeting at 8:30 a.m. Monday. This group meets the first Monday of the month and is for providers, parents, support staff, educators and community members interested in learning about disability awareness in the community. It also gives community provider updates, networking and support. For more information, call (724) 349-8230.
• The Arc of Indiana County announces a new Indiana Voices for Equality meeting to be held at 10 a.m. May 6, the first Thursday of the month via Zoom. This is a new community coalition comprised of community leaders, IUP representatives, business owners, clergy, police (state, university and local), agency/organizational representatives, legislative representatives, school administrators and members of the community. The group will discuss issues of inequality and discrimination affecting the Indiana community and collaborate to create initiatives to promote awareness and understanding to bring about positive change and develop a platform to have honest discussions, build bridges and make lives better. For information, email Michelle Jordan at mjordan@arcindiana.org or Melinda McCoy at palinkcoordinator5@gmail.com.
• The Arc of Indiana County Parents with Purpose will meet at 10 a.m. May 20 and the third Thursday of the month via Zoom. To provide opportunities for participation, the workgroup will offer morning and evening sessions.
These times will alternate each month. Have you ever had questions about your child’s education but were afraid to ask? Are you worried about your child’s future and how you can support them? Do you want to know more about the opportunities and support for your child within our community? The upcoming workgroup is for parents of school-age students with disabilities. Directed by The Arc of Indiana County and ARIN IU#28’s Local Task Force 28, the workgroup’s purpose is to provide parents with support, education and advocacy.
For information, email Michelle Jordan at mjordan@arcindiana.org.
BLOODMOBILES
The American Red Cross — For information, call the Chestnut Ridge Chapter at (724) 834-6510 or the Indiana County Office at (724) 465-5678. If you are 16 years of age or older (16-year-olds must have parental permission), weigh at least 105 pounds and are in good health, you may donate blood every 56 days. For an appointment, call (800) RED CROSS or visit https://www.redcross.org/local/pennsylvania/greater-pennsylvania.html.
CLASSES
Call for next scheduled class, cost and registration information for all classes unless otherwise noted. Most classes require early registration.
• Aging Services Inc. Exercise Classes for individuals age 60 and over will be held at five senior center locations. Call (724)-349-4500 or (800) 442-8016 for a location near you. You do not have to be a senior center participant. Classes will be conducted by a trained Instructor and are geared toward strengthening muscles, improving balance and staying limber.
• Aging Services Inc. Geri Fit Classes have resumed at the Indiana and Two Lick Valley social centers. Classes at the Indiana center are held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Participants must call ahead to reserve their spot due to limited capacity. For more information call (724) 465-2697. Two Lick Valley center classes will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Clymer Presbyterian Church. For more information call (724) 254-9820.
• American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge Babysitting is designed primarily for youth age 11 and older, this online course will prepare students to be better babysitters. Topics include how to provide care for infants and children; how to stay safe; what to do in an emergency; how to choose age-appropriate activities; and how to recognize and handle a variety of behaviors. Students will also learn the basics of starting a babysitting business. The course consists of six interactive modules featuring video, activities, games and tools babysitters can use to build their knowledge and skills and manage their babysitting business. This course, which includes a final exam at the end, takes about 4 hours to complete. Students who successfully complete the course will receive a printable certificate. This is an online course. For more information or to register, visit www.redcross.org and click on Training & Certification at the top of the page or call (800) RED CROSS.
• American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge Advanced Child Care Training is an online course that teaches the knowledge and skills necessary to responsibly care for children and infants in and outside of the home. This includes training in leadership, child behavior and discipline, professionalism, safety, basic childcare (bottle feeding, holding, etc.). Learners will be engaged in virtual environments in which world-class animated characters respond specifically to choices made. Throughout, learning is supported through additional activities and informative videos. This program is not intended as certification for state licensed child-care providers and does not meet all state requirements for such certification. This is an online course. For more information or to register, visit www.redcross.org and click on Training & Certification at the top of the page or call (800) RED CROSS.
• American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED course incorporates the latest science and teaches students to recognize and care for a variety of first aid emergencies such as burns, cuts, scrapes, sudden illnesses, head, neck, back injuries, heat and cold emergencies and how to respond to breathing and cardiac emergencies to help victims of any age — adults (about 12 years and older) and pediatric (infants and children up to 12 years of age). Students who successfully complete this course will receive a certificate for Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED valid for two years. Visit www.redcross.org and click on Training & Certification at the top of the page to register for this fee based course or call (800) RED-CROSS and choose option 5.
• American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers class is designed to train professionals to respond to cardiac and breathing emergencies for adult, child and infant victims. Consistent with the 2015 AHA Guidelines for CPR/ECC, BLS is the foundational CPR/AED program typically required for health care providers and public safety professionals. Through the use of lecture, skills demonstration and practice, case-based emergency response scenarios, and reflection and debriefing activities with a focus on team-based response, BLS builds the key critical thinking, problem solving, and team dynamic skills that are needed to drive better patient outcomes. Upon successful completion of the course, learners will receive a two-year “Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers” digital certificate with anytime, anywhere access to certificate and training history. Visit www.redcross.org and click on Training & Certification at the top of the page to register for this fee based course or call (800) RED CROSS and choose option 5.
• Children in Between is a program started by the Center for Divorce Education. The parenting education class is effective at changing both parents’ attitudes and behavior about divorce-related problems faced by their children. For information and to register, call the Community Guidance Center at (724) 465-5576. Class size is limited due to social distancing.
• AARP Driver Safety Program provide adults age 50 and beyond with a driving refresher. Dates and times vary. For information and to register, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234 or visit www.excelahealth.org.
• Excela Health offers a variety of Childbirth/Infant Care Classes. Class times and locations vary. For information and to register, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234 or visit www.excelahealth.org.
• A recurring series, Living with Diabetes, provides diabetes management information. Most insurance companies cover the costs. A physician referral is required. For information and to register, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234 or visit www.excelahealth.org.
• A Tobacco Cessation Course, one-on-one counseling for those who have resolved to quit smoking. For more information, contact the Excela Health Call Center at at (877) 771-1234 or visit www.excelahealth.org.
• Your Changing Body for Girls is a workshop that addresses the emotional and physical changes of puberty, for girls ages 9 to 12 and their parents. The workshop is held monthly at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. For dates and times, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234 or visit www.excelahealth.org.
• Well-Being Center Fitness Classes feature various types of yoga, interval training, strength and conditioning on an ongoing basis at various locations. For dates and times, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234 or visit www.excelahealth.org.
• A Breastfeeding Workshop is held by Indiana Regional Medical Center. Learn about feeding your baby, pumping and storing milk. Early registration is required. For more information, call (724) 357-7075. The workshop is being offered virtually at this time.
• A Childbirth Preparation Series is held by Indiana Regional Medical Center. The series is recommended for the 32 to 36 weeks of pregnancy. This four-part series is designed to prepare parents for giving birth. For more information, call (724) 357-7075.
The series is being offered virtually at this time.
• Childbirth Weekend is held by Indiana Regional Medical Center. For more information, call (724) 357-7075.
The series is being offered virtually at this time.
• It’s Time for Me is held by Indiana Regional Medical Center at 10 a.m. every Tuesday of the month via Zoom. The self-guided virtual women’s group educates and engages on topics regarding mind, body and living to improve your health and well-being. For more information or to register, call (724) 427-2763.
• Managing Your Diabetes is held by Indiana Regional Medical Center. For information, call (724) 357-7164.
• Medical Fitness, held by Indiana Regional Medical Center, is a supervised, structured exercise program for inactive adults or those at risk for health problems. Any adult who wishes to improve their fitness level and/or health can attend. For more information, call (724) 357-8088.
• New Born Basics, held by Indiana Regional Medical Center, is a workshop that focuses on getting to know your baby along with visits to the doctor, immunizations, bath-time, fussiness, safety, child care and infant nutrition. For cost and time of workshop, call (724) 357-7496. The workshop is being offered virtually at this time.
• Recovery N’Motion Pop Up Classes are held by the Indiana County YMCA to promote long-term recovery from substance use disorders through exercise, nutrition, education, advocacy and recovery support services, resulting in healthier individuals, families and communities. Classes are held from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Suite 201, Indiana. The course is free. For information, contact the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission at (724) 463-7860, YMCA at (724) 463-9622 or the Indiana County Recovery Center at (724) 717-6743.
• Adagio Health offers Smoke Free for Life classes virtually one hour per week for eight weeks. For information, contact Cortney at cschrecengost@adagiohealth.org or call Quitline at (800) Quitnow.
FAMILY SUPPORT
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes have occurred with many support groups. Please contact the agency/organization/group prior to going to a meeting to confirm it is still being offered and in which format. Some are suspended, some are virtual and some may still be meeting in person.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held weekly. A list of meetings can be found at www.wpaarea60.org/#; or at www.theopendoor.org/support.html.
— Christ Episcopal Church, Indiana; 8 p.m. Wednesdays October through May
— Graystone Presbyterian Church, Indiana; 8 p.m. Thursdays
— Marion Center Presbyterian Church; (Temporarily closed)
— Free Methodist Church, Blairsville; (Temporarily closed)
— First Church of the Nazarene, Indiana; 7 p.m. Saturdays
— Saltsburg Faith Alliance Church; 8 p.m. Saturdays
— Indiana County Recovery Center, Indiana; 7 p.m. Saturdays
— St. Thomas More Pavilion, Indiana; 8 p.m. Wednesdays during summer months
— The Open Door, Indiana; 7:30 p.m. Mondays, noon Fridays, 10 a.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. Sundays
— Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 747 State Road 2023, Homer City; 8 p.m. Thursdays
— Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, (877) 771-1234; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays and 7 to 8 p.m. Fridays
• Narcotics Anonymous Helpline: For information, call (888) 251-2426 or visit www.lmhana.com.
— Getty Heights Park, Indiana; 10:30 a.m. Sundays (now offered by Zoom); Literature Study 7 p.m. Thursday (now offered by ZOOM)
— Zion Lutheran Church, Indiana; 7 p.m. Sundays (closed now)
— Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana; 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays
— Saving Grace Church, Indiana; 7 p.m. Mondays
— Graystone Presbyterian Church, Indiana; 7:30 p.m. Mondays (now offered by Zoom)
— One Hope Church, 100 Ben Franklin Road, White Township; 7 p.m. Tuesdays
— Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Homer City; 7 p.m. Wednesdays (now offered by Zoom)
— First Unitarian Universalist Church, Indiana; 7 p.m. Fridays (now offered by Zoom)
— The Open Door, Indiana; noon Saturdays
— First Church of the Nazarene, Indiana; 7 p.m. Saturdays
• American Cancer Society offers online community support/programs for cancer survivors and caregivers. For information, visit www.cancer.org or call (800) 227-2345.
• AL-ANON: Meeting for families and friends of alcoholics/drug addicts.
— The Open Door, Indiana; 7 p.m. Thursdays (Meeting by Zoom now); for information, call (724) 726-5406
— Marion Center Presbyterian Church, 8 p.m. Fridays; for information, call (724) 397-8606
• Alzheimer’s Support Group, sponsored by Embassy of Hillsdale Park, meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at the Church of the Resurrection Social Hall, 349 Morris St., Clymer. For information, call Kim Neff at (814) 743-6613 or (814) 577-1334.
• The Autism Support Group of Indiana County provides support for parents and grandparents who are dealing with issues of children with autism via posts and live videos. For more information, email dmhillard@gmail.com, visit their FaceBook page or www.facebook.com/Autismsupportgroupofindianaco.
• Autism Awareness Parent Support Group provides dialogue and peer support for parents and caregivers with individuals of all ages on the autism spectrum. The group is not meeting at this time due to COVID. For support, call (724) 762-5464 or email aapsgroup89@gmail.com.
• Blairsville Support Group Against Drugs meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Formed to help spread awareness, education, prevention and support for addiction and the ever growing epidemic plaguing Blairsville and surrounding communities. The group also offers the Blairsville Area Reality Tour. Support is provided via phone and private meetings. For information, call (724) 388-1124.
• Caregiver’s Support Group is held via telephone at 2 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month for caregivers of persons age 60 and over, or for grandparents, age 55 and over who are raising their grandchildren. Learn new tips, exchange ideas, provide expertise and give emotional support to others. For information, contact Rene at (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.
• Celebrate Recovery is a recovery ministry based on biblical principles with a goal to let God work through individuals in providing His healing power through a Christ-centered 12 Step program. Participants share their experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. Celebrate Recovery provides a safe place for individuals to start dealing with their life’s hurts, hang-ups, and habits. Some examples of recovery issues are: codependency, chemical addiction, sexual addiction, eating disorders, anger issues, depression and/or loss, etc.
— Homer City United Methodist Church; Held from 6:15 to 9:30 p.m. every Thursday. At 6:15 p.m., there is an optional light meal and fellowship with a $4.50 fee. At 7 p.m., the large group meeting begins, led by a pastor or a deacon. At 8 p.m., the newcomers meeting and open share groups start. At 9 p.m., there is fellowship. Childcare is offered at no charge. For more information, call (724) 479-2015.
— Word of Grace Fellowship, 603 S. 5th St., Indiana; Held at 6 p.m. each Monday. For information, call (724) 541-4875 or email jackiegreene01@gmail.com.
— Montgomery Church of the Brethren, 5227 Purchase Line Road, Commodore; Held at 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday. For information, call (724) 254-9720 or email pastor@montgomerycob.com.
• Grandparents Supporting Others is held at The Alice Paul House. This group was created to assist grandparents and caregivers acting as a parental figure in their grandchildren’s lives. Through education, encouragement and group discussion, grandparents will be given the opportunity to support other grandparents in our community. For date, time and location, call (724) 349-4444.
• The Armstrong Indiana Community Connection Group is normally held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 120 S. Grant Ave., Kittanning. This group has been created to support family members and individuals with an intellectual disability and/or autism. The group is suspended at this time due to COVID-19. For information, email smontgomery@aimhmr.net, call (724) 548-3451, ext. 605.
• Connect Church Recovery, located at 2134 Route 22 Hwy. W., Blairsville, provides Christ-centered support and resources for recovery to those in addiction as well as their struggling families. A certified recovery specialist is at each meeting along with representatives from community agencies and social service professionals available to assist individuals in navigating their programs. For information, contact Bill at (724) 840-8321 or connectrecovery@gmail.com.
• Courage and Cancer is held at 3 p.m. Sundays at Grace United Methodist Church. The group is for anyone who is fighting cancer. The confidential group where the aim is to make everyone feel safe in seeking support. The group is currently meeting via Zoom. For information, call Pastor Kathy at (724) 463-8535.
• Critical Incident Stress Debriefing Team is held at The Open Door for emergency services personnel such as ambulance crews, fire fighters, law enforcement officers and any other persons who respond to a critical incident. In offering debriefing services, the team is to help prevent the negative impact of acute stress on emergency workers and to help with the recovery process. For information on when the next meeting will be held, call (877) 333-2470.
• Drug/Alcohol Family Education Support Group is an eight-week curriculum held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at The Open Door in partnership with the Armstrong-Indiana Drug and Alcohol Commission for individuals seeking to learn more about addiction and the impact addiction has on the family. There is no fee. Participants must be 18 or older unless accompanied by an adult. To register, call (724) 465-2605, ext. 125.
• Dual Recovery Anonymous is held at noon Thursdays at The Open Door. The group is for those with mental/social disorder and chemical dependency. Call (724) 465-2605 to see if this group is meeting.
• Epilepsy Association of Western and Central Pennsylvania offers education and support virtually due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. For information, call the Pittsburgh office at (800) 361-5885 or in the Altoona area, email Greg at gmcconnell@eawcp.org or call (814) 799-0345.
• Excela Health Bariatric Surgery Community Meeting is held at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday and last Wednesday of the month at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. For information, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234.
• Excela Health Breast Cancer Education and Support Group meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. For information, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234.
• Indiana Regional Medical Center Brain Injury Support is designed to support not only those with brain injuries, but also their family and friends. For more information, call (724) 357-6902.
• Indiana Regional Medical Center Breast Cancer Support Group; call (724) 357-8081 for more information.
• Indiana Regional Medical Center Diabetes Support Group; a dietitian and clinical nurse specialist help people with diabetes develop and practice self-management. Call (724) 357-7164 for more information.
• Indiana Regional Medical Center Insulin Pump Therapy Support; call (724) 357-7164 for information.
• Men’s Anger Group is held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. by Catholic Charities, Greensburg. Call (724) 463-8806 or (866) 409-6455 for meeting dates and more information. A screening is required before registration.
• The Myasthenia Gravis Association holds monthly face-to-face support group meetings. For a schedule, visit the virtual support group at www.facebook.com/mgawpa or call (412) 566-1545.
• Nar-Anon Family Support Group, “Gardeners for Growth,” meets from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesdays at The Open Door, 665 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Have you been affected by a loved one’s addictive drug use? Share your experience with others. Find strength and hope and learn from one another on how to deal with the pain and heartbreak that comes with loving an addict. Visit www.nar-anon.org or call (724) 388-0324 for meeting status at this time.
• National Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter gives referrals to meetings, services, agencies, etc. Online support is provided. Call (800) 272-3900 for information.
• Parkinson’s Support Group meets at 2 p.m. on the last Thursday of the month at Saving Grace Church, Hospital Road, Indiana. The group provides support and information on how to access resources to assist those affected by Parkinson’s and operates in conjunction with the Parkinson’s Foundation of Western Pennsylvania. Meetings are open to individuals diagnosed with Parkinson’s and their caregivers. Registration is not necessary. For more information, call Denise at (724) 388-6894 or Deb at (814) 421-3106.
• Reach to Recovery, American Cancer Society, helps newly diagnosed breast cancer patients receive support, information and resources through visits and conversations with trained breast cancer survivors. For more information, call (800) 227-2345.
• Real Moms meets at The Summit Church. The group of women strive to support other women who are navigating motherhood. For information, visit http://www.summitpa.church/women/ or call (724) 349-8180 for dates/times.
• Indiana County Recovery Center is a faith-based Recovery Community Organization, providing strength-based recovery support services to individuals, families and communities. They aim to put a face and voice on recovery and serve as a physical location where they can organize the local recovery community’s ability to care and give back. For information, call (724) 717-6492 or visit www.indianacountyrecoverycenter.org.
• Victims of Sexual Abuse/Domestic Violence/Other Violent Crimes is held by The Alice Paul House. Children and/or adults dealing with issues of sexual abuse or domestic violence can call (724) 349-4444 for support and information.
• Weight Watchers offers virtual workshops. For more information, call (800) 651-6000 or
GRIEF SUPPORT
• Bereavement Support Offered By Local Funeral Homes: Some offer specific support services to the families they serve; some offer support services to the general public; some offer meetings and others offer resources. Call to find out if their services can meet your needs.
— Bowser-Minich Bereavement Funeral Home, Indiana; call (724) 349-3100 or (888) 923-5550
— C. Frederick Bowser Funeral Home, Homer City; call (724) 479-9422
— Curran Funeral Home, Saltsburg; call (724) 639-3911
— James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville; call (724) 459-7611
— John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana; call (724) 463-4499
— McCabe – Roof Funeral Home, Clymer; call (724) 254-2555
— Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, Indiana, call (724) 349-2000; Clymer, call (724) 254-4342
— Rairigh Funeral Home, Hillsdale; call (814) 743-6833
— Richard Shoemaker Funeral, Blairsville; call (724) 459-9115
— Richard C. Stewart Funeral Home, Armagh; call (814) 446-6699
— Robinson-Lytle, Inc. Funeral Home, Indiana; call (724) 349-9700
• Excela Health Adult Grief Support Group is offered in six-week sessions. Dates and locations vary. For information, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234.
• Excela Health Cancer Grief Support Group is offered from 2:30 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Our Club House, 4893 Route 30 East, Greensburg. For information, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234.
• Healing Hearts Infant Bereavement Support Group is held from 7 to 9 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at 5450 Second Ave., Pittsburgh. For information, email awilson@cribsforkids.org. Due to COVID-19, all meetings are virtual for the foreseeable future.
• Hopeful Hearts, a service of the VNA of Indiana County, is a child-focused, family bereavement support center. Hopeful Hearts provides peer support at no cost for all family members when someone close to the family has died. Families meet in the evenings every second and fourth Tuesdays of the month September through May in a safe, caring and confidential environment. For information about this program, volunteer opportunities or to see if services are provided in person or virtual, call (724) 463-6340.
• Indiana Regional Medical Center Bereavement Services are held in the obstetric unit for those suffering a neo-natal loss/miscarriage/tubal pregnancy. Trained counselors provide counseling and support via phone or from information on their Facebook Page. For information, call (724)357-7060.
• Faces and Voices of Recovery (FAVOR) of Western Pennsylvania holds Embracing Grief meetings at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month the Bolivar Community Center, 736 Lincoln St., Bolivar. The meetings are currently being held virtually. The support group is for anyone grieving the loss of a loved one. For information, call or text Becky at (724) 388-1124.
• Pennsylvania Tears Foundation Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Group meets virtually from 7 to 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month. The group is for everyone who has suffered the loss of a baby. Anyone is welcome to attend no matter how long ago your loss occurred. For more information, call (724) 961-9489 or visit www.thetearsfoundation.org/pennsylvania/.
• Visiting Nurse Association Family Hospice Coping with Loss Support Groups have resumed at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1496 Indian Springs Road, White Township. Groups are open to all of those who are coping with grief and loss. Groups are free and open to the community. The afternoon group is held at 2 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month. For information, call Lori Parks at (724) 762-3642. The evening group is held for six consecutive sessions. For dates, time and more information, call Janice Starry at (724) 463-8711.