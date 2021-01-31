ANNOUNCEMENTS
• A new four-week program, “Code Brave,” will be offered through a collaboration of AAUW and the Indiana Free Library. The free virtual coding program is for grades 6 to 12 and will be held virtually from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Feb. 11, 18, 25 and March 1. Enrollees must have access to a computer or IFL can provide one on loan for the program. Register online at indianafreelibrary.org. College students and adult learners are encouraged to enroll and earn service hours as a mentor/learn er.
• The Indiana County Board of Commissioners has announced the new REACH Partnership to disseminate information across the county. A group of local community leaders formed Resources, Education, Announcements, Communication, Help — a collective voice and official source for news and information around emerging concerns and opportunities for the citizens of Indiana County. The concept evolved from the COVID-19 Recovery Task Force spearheaded by the Indiana County Board of Commissioners. The first county-wide concern REACH will address is the impact of COVID-19 on Indiana County residents. For information, visit www.IndianaCountyPAREACH.org, www.facebook.com/Indiana-County -REACH-106736077930704/ or https://twitter.com/Indiana Reach.
• The Family Promise store, “Beyond Shelter” is open and serving consumers. This store provides low income and underemployed individuals an opportunity to purchase non-food items for a reduced price so they can use their cash resources to pay their rent and utilities, therefore aiding their ability to maintain independent living. Call (724) 464-5220 or email ihnindi ana@gmail.com to check eligibility, see what you need to bring to your first visit, register for the program, learn the process and the hours of operation.
• Indiana Borough launched the “Together Indiana” Outreach Campaign to provide a unifying voice for community members working together to combat the coronavirus. For more information, visit https://www.togetherindiana.com.
• The Open Door — Services are provided both on site and via telehealth on a case by case basis for both alcohol and other drug services, as well as gambling addiction services. In such a time of uncertainty, The Open Door wants everyone to know they are available 24/7 to assist with getting people into outpatient or inpatient treatment services. For more information, call (724) 465-2605.
• The Open Door — Crisis is still responding to all mobiles when safe. However, they are not entering buildings or homes. They are meeting consumers outside or on a porch to maintain social distancing. They also have the ability to do remote and mobile assessments over the phone if needed for their or the clients’ safety. For more information, call (724) 465-2605.
• The Open Door — Support groups are meeting at their own discretion. As this information changes periodically, call with questions. A list of tele or online meetings is available for those to safely connect with others for a meeting. For more information, call (724) 465-2605.
• Indiana County Office of Planning and Development — The Housing Accessibility Program provides financial assistance in the form of a grant to Indiana County residents with permanent physical disabilities. The work performed will enable residents to maintain their independent living status by modifying their homes to accommodate their disability. Eligibility requirements must be met including income and homeownership guidelines. There is a waiting list at this time for new applicants. For more information, call Tina Coleman at (724) 465-3872 and leave a message. Staff are working from home. They will return your call.
• Indiana County Office of Planning and Development — The 55+ Roof and Furnace Replacement Program provides furnace replacements for inoperable or inefficient older furnaces that do not operate properly. To qualify, applicants must be age 55 and over, Senior homeowners, low-moderate income eligible (Section 8 guidelines), current on property taxes or on an approved payment plan with tax claim. Wood burners, coal furnaces or outdoor furnaces will not be installed. Assessment of the home’s building envelope will be made upon inspection. Additional improvements may be made to aid the efficiency of the new furnace if funds are available. There is a waiting list at this time for new applicants. Call (724) 465-3872 and leave a voicemail. Staff are working from home. They will return your call.
• Naloxone (Narcan) Training is offered by the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission. Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an overdose caused by an opioid drug (i.e., prescription pain medication or heroin). It blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and restores breathing within two to eight minutes to prevent death. Anyone can obtain free naloxone by completing training with a staff member.
To schedule an appointment, call (724) 463-7860 in Indiana County, (724) 545-1614 in Armstrong County and (814) 226-6350 in Clarion County.
• The Salvation Army Food Pantry is held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The pantry is open to the public, but appointments are required. No walk-ins are permitted. Those attending must show photo identification. For more information, call (724) 465-2530.
• County residents can dial the 2-1-1 Helpline and be connected with a live operator 24 hours per day, seven days a week who can connect them with human services help. Share this number with family and friends who may not be sure where to turn for help with such things as emergency shelter, food banks, crisis intervention, child care and other health and human service resources. For more information, visit www.pa211sw.org.
• Aging Services Inc. — Senior Centers have resumed normal hours. Daily attendance is limited along with limited activities (fitness classes, craft classes and bingo). Congregate meals are provided. To attend a center, call and reserve a meal by noon the day before. Reservation times will be staggered to accommodate as many participants as possible. Takeout meals will be continued, and individuals must also call the day before by noon to reserve a meal. Those attending the center will be required to consent to a temperature and health screening and to follow handwashing, mask and social distancing protocols. Those who are ill are asked not to attend and must understand that if they are visibly ill, their entrance will be denied. For more information, call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.
• Aging Services Inc. — Administrative offices are open with limited seating capacity. If anyone needs to see the apprise counselor or a care manager, call first and make an appointment. For more information, call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.
• Aging Services Inc. — FaceBook Video Craft Classes are being offered on the Indiana and Two Lick Valley social centers’ Facebook pages twice a month. For more information, call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.
• Aging Services Inc. — Geri Fit Exercise Classes have resumed at the Indiana and Two Lick Valley Social Centers. The Indiana Center class will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays inside the center. For more information, call (724) 465-2697. Two Lick Valley Center class will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Clymer Presbyterian Church. For more information, call (72) 254-9820.
• Aging Services Inc. — The Mahoning Hills center is serving breakfast from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays. For more information, call (724) 286-3099.
• The Creekside Area Food Pantry is available by appointment for residents of Creekside, Ernest, and Washington Township from 10 a.m. to noon the second Thursday of the month at Creekside United Methodist Church. For more information or an appointment, call (724) 463-0580.
• The Grace United Methodist Church Food Bank supplies fresh meat, produce, dairy and pantry items. For more information, call (724) 463-7530 and leave a message. Volunteers pick up messages from their homes, and calls are returned within 24 hours.
• My Best Friend’s Closet, sponsored by Saltsburg United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of every other month February through September. It is closed October through January.
They provide free, gently used clothing.
To confirm dates, call (724) 639-9454.
• The Arc of Indiana County, ICCAP, and the USDA Farm to Family Program partnered to offer a small-scale site distribution of food for individuals with intellectual disabilities, developmental delays, other disabilities and their families. Produce distribution is from 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, except the third Wednesday of the month at 120 N. Fifth St., Indiana. For more information on ordering boxes, contact Michelle Jordan at (814) 441-7981, (724) 349-8230 or at mjordan@arcindiana.org.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Grab and Go Lunches, which take the place of the soup kitchen until further notice due to COVID-19. Free healthy balanced lunches are available through a pick-up window from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Lunches are available to the community. Individuals will be asked to “sign in,” and lunches will only be given to those present at the window or in a vehicle. People will no longer be able to pick up for others.
For more information, call (724) 463-0674.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — The Gleaning Program is held from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The program provides free bread, baked goods and grocery items donated by area merchants year-round for residents in need. For more information, call (724) 463-0674.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Meals 2 You, an outreach program of the Chevy Chase Community Center, serves home-cooked meals to people in Indiana Borough and White Township who are homebound, disabled or who cannot cook for themselves. There are no age restrictions. The cost is $5 per day. Volunteers deliver to an individual’s home.
For more information, call Brandi Ports (client coordinator) at (412) 309-1494 or email ccmeals2you@gmail.com.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Small Diaper Bank is for people who need diapers. They can get diapers during their lunch time, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call (724) 463-0674.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Small Dry Pet Food Bank is for people who need pet food. They can get pet food during their lunch time, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call (724) 463-0674.
• The First United Methodist Church of Marion Center Clothing Closet is open by appointment only from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays. The closet provides free clothing. Masks are required. For an appointment or more information, call (724) 397-5517.
• The Jacksonville Presbyterian Church Clothing Closet in Kent is open from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the last Saturday of the month. The closet provides free clothing. The closet is closed November through February. For information, call (724) 479-8941.
COMING EVENTS
• United Way of Indiana County’s Souper Bowl will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1100 Wayne Ave., White Township. For more information, visit www.uwindianacounty.org/souper bowl.
• Family Promise of Indiana County Financial Literacy Classes are now offered one-on-one virtually via Zoom. No group classes are offered at this time. Topics include: Wants vs Needs, Tracking Spending Habits, Preparing a Budget, Living Within Your Means, Saving Money and Debt Repayment. The workshop is free.
For information and registration, call (724) 464-5220 or email FLCindco@gmail.com.
MEETINGS
• The Arc of Indiana County Community Disability Awareness Workgroup will have a Zoom meeting at 8:30 a.m. Monday. This group is for providers, parents, support staff, educators and community members interested in learning about disability awareness in the community. For more information, call (724) 349-8230.
• The Children’s Advisory Commission of Indiana County will have a Zoom meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. For more information, call (724) 463-8200, ext. 8.
• The Arc of Indiana County announces a new Indiana Voices for Equality meeting to be held at 10 a.m. Thursday and the first Thursday of the month via Zoom. This is a new community coalition comprised of community leaders, IUP representatives, business owners, clergy, police (state, university and local), agency/organizational representatives, legislative representatives, school administrators and members of the community.
The group will discuss issues of inequality and discrimination affecting the Indiana community and collaborate to create initiatives to promote awareness and understanding to bring about positive change and develop a platform to have honest discussions, building bridges and making lives better. For information, email Michelle Jordan at mjordan@arcindiana.org or Melinda McCoy at palinkcoordinator5@gmail.com.
• The Community Support Program will have a Zoom meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday. Call Carol at (814) 762-9875 or email her at cwinters@peerstarllc.com for information and a link to the meeting.
• The Arc of Indiana County Parents with Purpose will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 and the third Thursday of the month via Zoom. To provide opportunities for participation, the workgroup will offer morning and evening sessions. These times will alternate each month. Have you ever had questions about your child’s education but were afraid to ask? Are you worried about your child’s future and how you can support them? Do you want to know more about the opportunities and support for your child within our community? The upcoming workgroup is for parents of school-age students with disabilities. Directed by The Arc of Indiana County and ARIN IU#28’s Local Task Force 28, the workgroup’s purpose is to provide parents with support, education and advocacy.
For information, email Michelle Jordan at mjordan@arcindiana.org.
BLOODMOBILES
The American Red Cross — For information, call the Chestnut Ridge Chapter at (724) 834-6510 or the Indiana County Office at (724) 465-5678. If you are 16 years of age or older (16-year-olds must have parental permission), weigh at least 105 pounds and are in good health, you may donate blood every 56 days. For an appointment, call (800) RED CROSS or visit https://www.red cross.org/local/pennsylvania/greater-pennsylvania.html.
CLASSES
Call for next scheduled class, cost and registration information for all classes unless otherwise noted. Most classes require early registration.
• Managing Your Diabetes is held by Indiana Regional Medical Center. For information, call (724) 357-7164.
• Medical Fitness, held by Indiana Regional Medical Center, is a supervised, structured exercise program for inactive adults or those at risk for health problems. Any adult who wishes to improve their fitness level and/or health can attend.
For more information, call (724) 357-8088.
• New Born Basics, held by Indiana Regional Medical Center, is a workshop that focuses on getting to know your baby along with visits to the doctor, immunizations, bath-time, fussiness, safety, child care and infant nutrition. For cost and time of workshop, call (724) 357-7496. The workshop is being offered virtually at this time.
• Recovery N’Motion classes are held by the Indiana County YMCA to promote long-term recovery from substance use disorders through exercise, nutrition, education, advocacy and recovery support services, resulting in healthier individuals, families and communities. Classes are held via Zoom from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. Thursdays.
The course is free.
For information and the Zoom link, call Desiree at (724) 762-2880.
• Adagio Health offers Smoke Free for Life classes virtually one hour per week for eight weeks.
For information, contact Cortney at cschrecengost@adagiohealth.org or call Quitline at (800) Quitnow.
FAMILY SUPPORT
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, changes have occurred with many support groups. Please contact the agency/organization/group prior to going to a meeting to confirm it is still being offered and in which format. Some are suspended, some are virtual and some may still be meeting in person.
• National Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter gives referrals to meetings, services, agencies, etc. Online support is provided. Call (800) 272-3900 for information.
• Parkinson’s Support Group meets at 2 p.m. on the last Thursday of the month at Saving Grace Church, Hospital Road, Indiana. The group provides support and information on how to access resources to assist those affected by Parkinson’s and operates in conjunction with the Parkinson’s Foundation of Western Pennsylvania.
Meetings are open to individuals diagnosed with Parkinson’s and their caregivers. Registration is not necessary.
For more information, call Denise at (724) 388-6894 or Deb at (814) 421-3106.
• Reach to Recovery, American Cancer Society, helps newly diagnosed breast cancer patients receive support, information and resources through visits and conversations with trained breast cancer survivors.
For more information, call (800) 227-2345.
• Real Moms meets at The Summit Church. The group of women strive to support other women who are navigating motherhood.
For information, visit http://www.summitpa.church/ women/ or call (724) 349-8180 for dates/times.
• Indiana County Recovery Center is a faith-based Recovery Community Organization, providing strength-based Recovery Support Services to individuals, families and communities. They aim to put a face and voice on recovery and serve as a physical location where they can organize the local recovery community’s ability to care and give back. For information, call (724) 717-6492 or visit www.indianacountyrecoverycenter.org.
• Victims of Sexual Abuse/Domestic Violence/Other Violent Crimes is held by The Alice Paul House. Children and/or adults dealing with issues of sexual abuse or domestic violence can call (724) 349-4444 for support and information.
• Weight Watchers offers virtual workshops. For more information, call (800) 651-6000 or visit www.weightwatchers.com. There is a fee.
GRIEF SUPPORT
• Bereavement Support Offered By Local Funeral Homes: Some offer specific support services to the families they serve; some offer support services to the general public; some offer meetings and others offer resources. Call to find out if their services can meet your needs.
— Bowser-Minich Bereavement Funeral Home, Indiana; call (724) 349-3100 or (888) 923-5550
— C. Frederick Bowser Funeral Home, Homer City; call (724) 479-9422
— Curran Funeral Home, Saltsburg; call (724) 639-3911
— James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville; call (724) 459-7611
— John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana; call (724) 463-4499
— McCabe – Roof Funeral Home, Clymer; call (724) 254-2555
— Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, Indiana, call (724) 349-2000; Clymer, call (724) 254-4342
— Rairigh Funeral Home, Hillsdale; call (814) 743-6833
— Richard Shoemaker Funeral, Blairsville; call (724) 459-9115
— Richard C. Stewart Funeral Home, Armagh; call (814) 446-6699
— Robinson-Lytle Inc. Funeral Home, Indiana; call (724) 349-9700
• Excela Health Adult Grief Support Group is offered in six-week sessions. Dates and locations vary. For information, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234.
• Excela Health Cancer Grief Support Group is offered from 2:30 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Our Club House, 4893 Route 30 East, Greensburg. For information, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234.
• Healing Hearts Infant Bereavement Support Group is held from 7 to 9 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at 5450 Second Ave., Pittsburgh. For information, email awilson@cribsforkids.org. Due to COVID-19, all meetings are virtual for the foreseeable future.
• Hopeful Hearts, a service of the VNA of Indiana County, is a child-focused, family bereavement support center. Hopeful Hearts provides peer support at no cost for all family members when someone close to the family has died. Families meet in the evenings every second and fourth Tuesdays of the month September through May in a safe, caring and confidential environment. For information about this program, volunteer opportunities or to see if services are provided in person or virtual, call (724) 463-6340.
• Indiana Regional Medical Center Bereavement Services are held in the obstetric unit for those suffering a neo-natal loss/miscarriage/tubal pregnancy. Trained counselors provide counseling and support via phone or from information on their Facebook Page. For information, call (724)357-7060.
• Faces and Voices of Recovery (FAVOR) of Western Pennsylvania holds Embracing Grief meetings at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month the Bolivar Community Center, 736 Lincoln St., Bolivar. The meetings are currently being held virtually. The support group is for anyone grieving the loss of a loved one. For information, call or text Becky at (724) 388-1124.
• Pennsylvania Tears Foundation Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Group meets virtually from 7 to 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month. The group is for everyone who has suffered the loss of a baby. Anyone is welcome to attend no matter how long ago your loss occurred. For more information, call (724) 961-9489 or visit www.thetearsfoundation.org/pennsylvania/.
• Visiting Nurse Association Family Hospice Coping with Loss Support Groups have resumed at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1496 Indian Springs Road, White Township. Groups are open to all of those who are coping with grief and loss. Groups are free and open to the community. The afternoon group is held at 2 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month. For information, call Lori Parks at (724) 762-3642. The evening group is held for six consecutive sessions. For dates, time and more information, call Janice Starry at (724) 463-8711.