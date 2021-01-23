ANNOUNCEMENTS
The Indiana County Board of Commissioners has announced the new REACH Partnership
- to disseminate information across the county. A group of local community leaders formed Resources, Education, Announcements, Communication, Help — a collective voice and official source for news and information around emerging concerns and opportunities for the citizens of Indiana County. The concept evolved from the COVID-19 Recovery Task Force spearheaded by the Indiana County Board of Commissioners. The first county-wide concern REACH will address is the impact of COVID-19 on Indiana County residents. For information, visit www.IndianaCountyPAREACH.org, www.facebook.com/Indiana-County
- -REACH-106736077930704/ or https://twitter.com/Indiana
- Reach.
- The
Family Promise store, “Beyond Shelter”
- is open and serving consumers. This store provides low income and underemployed individuals an opportunity to purchase non-food items for a reduced price so they can use their cash resources to pay their rent and utilities, therefore aiding their ability to maintain independent living. Call (724) 464-5220 or email ihnind
- iana@gmail.com to check eligibility, see what you need to bring to your first visit, register for the program, learn the process and the hours of operation.
- Indiana Borough launched the
“Together Indiana” Outreach Campaign
- to provide a unifying voice for community members working together to combat the coronavirus. For more information, visit https://www.togetherindiana.com.
The Open Door
- — For more information, call (724) 465-2605.
— Services are provided both on site and via telehealth on a case by case basis for both alcohol and other drug services, as well as gambling addiction services. In such a time of uncertainty, The Open Door wants everyone to know they are available 24/7 to assist with getting people into outpatient or inpatient treatment services.
— Crisis is still responding to all mobiles when safe. However, they are not entering buildings or homes. They are meeting consumers outside or on a porch to maintain social distancing. They also have the ability to do remote and mobile assessments over the phone if needed for their or the clients’ safety.
— Support groups are meeting at their own discretion. As this information changes periodically, call with questions. A list of tele or online meetings is available for those to safely connect with others for a meeting.
Indiana County Office of Planning and Development
- : There is a waiting list at this time for new applicants. Call (724) 465-3872 and leave a voicemail. Staff are working from home. They will return your call.
— The Housing Accessibility Program provides financial assistance in the form of a grant to Indiana County residents with permanent physical disabilities. The work performed will enable residents to maintain their independent living status by modifying their homes to accommodate their disability. Eligibility requirements must be met including income and homeownership guidelines. For more information, call Tina Coleman at (724) 465-3872 and leave a message.
— The 55+ Roof and Furnace Replacement Program provides furnace replacements for inoperable or inefficient older furnaces that do not operate properly. To qualify, applicants must be age 55 and over, senior homeowners, low-moderate income eligible (Section 8 guidelines), current on property taxes or on an approved payment plan with tax claim. Wood burners, coal furnaces or outdoor furnaces will not be installed. Assessment of the home’s building envelope will be made upon inspection. Additional improvements may be made to aid the efficiency of the new furnace if funds are available.
The Indiana State Police barracks will be offering free Car Seat Checks
- on the third Wednesday of each month. All families must register with Trooper Cliff Greenfield by calling (724) 357-1998. Do not show up at the barracks without registering. Bring the vehicle’s owner’s manual and the car safety seat manual to the appointment. Troopers will be wearing face coverings.
Naloxone (Narcan) Training
- is offered by the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission. Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an overdose caused by an opioid drug (i.e. prescription pain medication or heroin). It blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and restores breathing within two to eight minutes to prevent death. Anyone can obtain free naloxone by completing training with a staff member. To schedule an appointment, call (724) 463-7860 in Indiana County, (724) 545-1614 in Armstrong County and (814) 226-6350 in Clarion County.
- The
Salvation Army Food Pantry
- is held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The pantry is open to the public, but appointments are required. No walk-ins are permitted. Those attending must show photo identification. For more information, call (724) 465-2530.
- County residents can dial the
2-1-1 Helpline
- and be connected with a live operator 24 hours per day, seven days a week who can connect them with human services help. Share this number with family and friends who may not be sure where to turn for help with such things as emergency shelter, food banks, crisis intervention, child care and other health and human service resources. For more information, visit www.pa211sw.org.
Aging Services, Inc.
- — All senior centers are closed, but take-out meals are available. For more information, call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.
- The
Creekside Area Food Pantry
- is available by appointment for residents of Creekside, Ernest, and Washington Township from 10 a.m. to noon the second Thursday of the month at Creekside United Methodist Church. For more information or an appointment, call (724) 463-0580.
- The
Grace United Methodist Church Food Bank
- supplies fresh meat, produce, dairy and pantry items. For more information, call (724) 463-7530 and leave a message. Volunteers pick up messages from their homes, and calls are returned within 24 hours.
My Best Friend’s Closet
- , sponsored by Saltsburg United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of every other month February through September. It is closed October through January. They provide free, gently used clothing. To confirm dates, call (724) 639-9454.
- The
Arc of Indiana County, ICCAP, and the USDA Farm to Family Program partnered to offer a small-scale site distribution of food
- for individuals with intellectual disabilities, developmental delays, other disabilities and their families. Produce distribution is from 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, except the third Wednesday of the month at 120 N. Fifth St., Indiana. For more information on ordering boxes, contact Michelle Jordan at (814) 441-7981, (724) 349-8230 or at mjordan@arcindiana.org.
Chevy Chase Community Center
- — For more information, call (724) 463-0674. The center offers:
— Grab and Go Lunches, which take the place of the soup kitchen until further notice due to COVID-19. Free healthy balanced lunches are available through a pick-up window from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Lunches are available to the community. Individuals will be asked to “sign in,” and lunches will only be given to those present at the window or in a vehicle. People will no longer be able to pick up for others.
— The Gleaning Program is held from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The program provides free bread, baked goods and grocery items donated by area merchants year-round for residents in need.
— Meals 2 You, an outreach program of the Chevy Chase Community Center, serves home-cooked meals to people in Indiana Borough and White Township who are homebound, disabled or who cannot cook for themselves. There are no age restrictions. The cost is $5 per day. Volunteers deliver to an individual’s home. For more information, call Brandi Ports (client coordinator) at (412) 309-1494 or email ccmeals2you@gmail.com.
— Small Diaper Bank is for people who need diapers. They can get diapers during their lunch time, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
— Small Dry Pet Food Bank is for people who need pet food. They can get pet food during their lunch time, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Christos Clothes Closet
- , located at Homer City United Presbyterian Church, announced that the closet will be closed through the remainder of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The
First United Methodist Church of Marion Center Clothing Closet is open by appointment only from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays. The close
- t provides free clothing. Masks are required. For an appointment or more information, call (724) 397-5517.
- The Jacksonville Presbyterian Church Clothing Close in Kent is open from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the last Saturday of the month. The closet provides free clothing. The closet is closed November through February. For information, call (724) 479-8941.
- The Pittsburgh Food Bank’s SNAP helpline offers assistance applying for SNAP benefits over the phone. For friendly, confidential help submitting an application over the phone, call (833) 822-7627. Your benefit application will be submitted by trained staff and volunteers from the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and processed by the Indiana County Assistance office. For information, visit www.pittsburghfoodbank.org/what-we-do/resources-to-people/snap/.
COMING EVENTS
Family Promise of Indiana County Financial Literacy Classes
- are now offered virtually via Zoom. Topics include: Wants vs Needs, Tracking Spending Habits, Preparing a Budget, Living Within Your Means, Saving Money and Debt Repayment. The workshop is free. For information and registration, call (724) 464-5220 or email FLCindco@gmail.com.
ARIN IU#28’s Local Task Force 28 Meetings
- will be held via Zoom. ARIN IU#28 has partnered with The Arc of Indiana County to hold these meetings. The purpose is to advocate for students with disabilities and their families and to make recommendations to improve and strengthen services for students with disabilities in the public schools in Armstrong and Indiana counties. For information and meeting times, email Kim Rode at krode@iu28.org or Michelle Jordan at mjordan@arc
- indiana.org.
BLOODMOBILES
The American Red Cross
- — For information, call the Chestnut Ridge Chapter at (724) 834-6510 or the Indiana County Office at (724) 465-5678. If you are 16 years of age or older (16-year-olds must have parental permission), weigh at least 105 pounds and are in good health, you may donate blood every 56 days. For an appointment, call (800) RED CROSS or visit https://www.redcross.org/local/pennsylvania/
- greater-pennsylvania.html. To set an appointment, see the above information.
CLASSES
Call for next scheduled class, cost and registration information for all classes unless otherwise noted. Most classes require early registration
Well-Being Center Fitness Classes feature various types of yoga, interval training, strength and conditioning on an ongoing basis at various locations. For dates and times, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234 or visit www.excelahealth.org.
A Breastfeeding Workshop
- is held by Indiana Regional Medical Center. Learn about feeding your baby, pumping and storing milk. Early registration is required. For more information, call (724) 357-7075. The workshop is being offered virtually at this time.
- A
Childbirth Preparation Series
- is held by Indiana Regional Medical Center. The series is recommended for the 32 to 36 weeks of pregnancy. This four-part series is designed to prepare parents for giving birth. For more information, call (724) 357-7075. The series is being offered virtually at this time.
Childbirth Weekend
- is held by Indiana Regional Medical Center. For more information, call (724) 357-7075. The series is being offered virtually at this time.
It’s Time for Me
- is held by Indiana Regional Medical Center at 10 a.m. every Tuesday of the month via Zoom. The self-guided virtual women’s group educates and engages on topics regarding mind, body and living to improve your health and well-being. For more information or to register, call (724) 427-2763.
FAMILY SUPPORT
- Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, changes have occurred with many support groups. Please contact the agency/organization/group prior to going to a meeting to confirm it is still being offered and in which format. Some are suspended, some are virtual and some may still be meeting in person.
Indiana Regional Medical Center Diabetes Support Group
- ; a dietician and clinical nurse specialist help people with diabetes develop and practice self-management. Call (724) 357-7164 for more information.
Indiana Regional Medical Center Insulin Pump Therapy Support
- ; call (724) 357-7164 for information.
Men’s Anger Group
- is held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. by Catholic Charities, Greensburg. Call (724) 463-8806 or (866) 409-6455 for meeting dates and more information. A screening is required before registration.
- The
Myasthenia Gravis Association
- holds monthly face-to-face support group meetings. For a schedule, visit the virtual support group at www.facebook.com/mgawpa or call (412) 566-1545.
- Faces and Voices of Recovery (FAVOR) of Western Pennsylvania holds
Narcotics Anonymous
- meetings at 6:30 p.m. Sundays at the Bolivar Community Center, 736 Lincoln St., Bolivar, Pa. 15923 (Bottom floor of K&K Flowers and Coffeehouse). For information, call David at (724) 510-9056 or (724) 676-2111.
- Faces and Voices of Recovery (FAVOR) of Western Pennsylvania holds
Family and Community Education
- at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Bolivar Community Center, 736 Lincoln St., Bolivar. The group is based on Rich Jones’ Family Coaching. For information, contact Kim at (724) 840-9160. The group is also held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Indiana County Technology Center, during the public school schedule. For information, contact Becky at (724) 388-1124. The group provides long term support services as well as promotes multiple pathways for all. They heed to the voice of the stigmatized addict.
Nar-Anon Family Support Group, “Gardeners for Growth”
- , meets from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesdays at The Open Door, 665 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Have you been affected by a loved one’s addictive drug use? Share your experience with others. Find strength and hope and learn from one another on how to deal with the pain and heartbreak that comes with loving an addict. Visit www.nar-anon.org or call (724) 388-0324 for meeting status at this time.
GRIEF SUPPORT
Bereavement Support Offered By Local Funeral Homes
- : Some offer specific support services to the families they serve; some offer support services to the general public; some offer meetings and others offer resources. Call to find out if their services can meet your needs.
— Bowser-Minich Bereavement Funeral Home, Indiana; call (724) 349-3100 or (888) 923-5550
— C. Frederick Bowser Funeral Home, Homer City; call (724) 479-9422
— Curran Funeral Home, Saltsburg; call (724) 639-3911
— James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville; call (724) 459-7611
— John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana; call (724) 463-4499
— McCabe – Roof Funeral Home, Clymer; call (724) 254-2555
— Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, Indiana, call (724) 349-2000; Clymer, call (724) 254-4342
— Rairigh Funeral Home, Hillsdale; call (814) 743-6833
— Richard Shoemaker Funeral, Blairsville; call (724) 459-9115
— Richard C. Stewart Funeral Home, Armagh; call (814) 446-6699
— Robinson-Lytle, Inc. Funeral Home, Indiana; call (724) 349-9700
Excela Health Adult Grief Support Group
- is offered in six-week sessions. Dates and locations vary. For information, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234.
Excela Health Cancer Grief Support Group
- is offered from 2:30 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at Our Club House, 4893 Route 30 East, Greensburg. For information, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234.
Healing Hearts Infant Bereavement Support Group
- is held from 7 to 9 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at 5450 Second Ave., Pittsburgh. For information, email awilson@cribsforkids.org. Due to COVID-19, all meetings are virtual for the foreseeable future.
Hopeful Hearts
- , a service of the VNA of Indiana County, is a child-focused, family bereavement support center. Hopeful Hearts provides peer support at no cost for all family members when someone close to the family has died. Families meet in the evenings every second and fourth Tuesdays of the month September through May in a safe, caring and confidential environment. For information about this program, volunteer opportunities or to see if services are provided in person or virtual, call (724) 463-6340.
Indiana Regional Medical Center Bereavement Services
- are held in the Obstetric Unit for those suffering a neo-natal loss/miscarriage/tubal pregnancy. Trained Counselors provide counseling and support via phone or from information on their Facebook page.
- For information, call (724)357-7060.
- Faces and Voices of Recovery (FAVOR) of Western Pennsylvania holds
Embracing Grief meetings
- at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month the Bolivar Community Center, 736 Lincoln St., Bolivar. The meetings are currently being held virtually. The support group is for anyone grieving the loss of a loved one. For information, call or text Becky at (724) 388-1124.
Pennsylvania Tears Foundation Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Group
- meets virtually from 7 to 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month. The group is for everyone who has suffered the loss of a baby. Anyone is welcome to attend no matter how long ago your loss occurred. For more information, call (724) 961-9489 or visit www.thetearsfoundation.org/pennsylvania/
- Visiting Nurse Association Family Hospice Coping with Loss Support Groups have resumed at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1496 Indian Springs Road, White Township. Groups are open to all of those who are coping with grief and loss. Groups are free and open to the community. The afternoon group is held at 2 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month. For information, call Lori Parks at (724) 762-3642. The evening group is held for six consecutive sessions. For dates, time and more information, call Janice Starry at (724) 463-8711.