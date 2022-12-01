Hundreds of Penelec and REA customers were without power Wednesday afternoon after winds clocked at up to 49 mph blew through Indiana and nearby counties.
The biggest outage reported in that series of problems affected 1,422 REA customers in and around Carrolltown, Cambria County. REA also reported 365 affected between Penn Run and Yellow Creek State Park and 242 in the Brush Valley area south of the park.
That also was where Penelec had its largest problem during the midday windstorms, affecting 749 customers in Clymer, 399 in Cherryhill Township and 384 in Green Township.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency said Pine Township and Nicktown volunteer firefighters were called out because of utility lines down along Route 553 in Pine Township at 11:56 a.m.
Half an hour later, Commodore Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to deal with utility lines down along Musser Street in Green Township, while moments later ICEMA dispatched Clyde and Armagh/East Wheatfield volunteer firefighters to utility lines down along Coal Road in West Wheatfield Township.
There were problems up north as well, including a tree down along Lockvale Road in Banks Township at 12:15 p.m., requiring ICEMA to dispatch Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company from across the Jefferson County line.
Scattered outages also were reported in nearby areas, with the largest reported to FirstEnergy, including 162 customers affected by two outages in Kittanning Township, 110 customers without service in Cowanshannock Township, 88 customers out in Plumcreek Township, and 50 in South Bend Township, all Armstrong County, and 284 in Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Township, Westmoreland County.
At Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township, the winds began to pick up shortly before 11 a.m., with a 49 mph gust reported at 11:35 a.m. and gusts remaining over 30 mph for several hours.
Coincidentally, FirstEnergy subsidiary Penelec announced Wednesday that it was completing equipment inspections and maintenance to help keep power flowing to customers to keep them safe and comfortable during the chilly months ahead.
“Our winter preparations focus on readying our electric distribution and transmission systems to safely deliver electricity to our customers when they need it most to stay warm,” said Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania operations, which include Penelec as well as West Penn Power.
“By working proactively to safeguard our power infrastructure and prepare our utility vehicles and personnel, we will be better positioned to respond to the challenges presented by freezing temperatures, windstorms and snowstorms,” Wyman said.
Penelec spokesman Todd Meyers said substation electricians inspect critical components using “thermovision” cameras, which capture infrared images of equipment to detect potential problems that are not visible during regular visual inspections. The infrared images show heat on a color scale, with brighter colors or “hot spots” indicating loose connections, corrosion or other problems that require repairs.
Utility workers can then proactively repair substation equipment to help prevent power outages as customers crank up their heaters to combat the cold.
Meyers said some larger substations have buildings that house remote-controlled equipment that must be in a climate-controlled environment to function properly. Crews winterize those control buildings and ensure their heating systems are ready for the season.
Also, helicopter inspections are being completed, including approximately 2,500 miles of transmission lines located in the Penelec footprint. The inspections are designed to look for damaged wire, broken cross arms and other hardware problems invisible from the ground.
Erie-based Penelec also said tree contractors have trimmed about 3,800 miles of electric lines this year and are on track to complete more than 4,300 total miles of trimming by the end of 2022.
Meyers said FirstEnergy customers can review tips to prepare in advance of severe weather, and view restoration updates if storms do cause power outages, by visiting FirstEnergy’s 24/7 Power Center at www.firstenergy corp.com/outages.
With the winter storm season also comes frigid temperatures and rising energy costs.
Customers can take steps to keep their homes comfortable while managing their electricity bill this cold season. FirstEnergy provided these tips:
• Set thermostats as low as comfort will allow. Every degree a customer can decrease the temperature in their home will result in using about 3 percent less energy during the winter.
• Seal any leaks around windows and door frames with caulk or weather stripping to prevent cold air from sneaking into your home.
• Close the fireplace damper when it is not in use to keep cold air out.
• Close the drapes at night. During the day, only open those that receive direct sunlight.
• Use a programmable or smart thermostat to keep temperatures lower when no one is home and to increase the temperature before arrival back home.
• Check furnace fan filters. Clogged filters waste energy and money by forcing a heating system to work harder than necessary.
Also, FirstEnergy suggested, customers should make sure their homes are properly insulated, with at least six inches of insulation.
Meyers said payment arrangements and assistance programs are available for Penelec and West Penn Power customers who need help with their electric bills. For more information, one can visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist.