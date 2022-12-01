Power outage in eastern Indiana County

Alyssa Pratt contributed this picture of a downed line — and the tree that pulled it down — along Musser Road in Green Township to the Indiana, PA, and Surrounding Areas Scanner Radio Facebook page around noon Wednesday. Power lines went down in numerous areas as winds clocked at up to 49 m.p.h. swept through the region.

 Submitted

Hundreds of Penelec and REA customers were without power Wednesday afternoon after winds clocked at up to 49 mph blew through Indiana and nearby counties.

The biggest outage reported in that series of problems affected 1,422 REA customers in and around Carrolltown, Cambria County. REA also reported 365 affected between Penn Run and Yellow Creek State Park and 242 in the Brush Valley area south of the park.