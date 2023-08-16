Local McDonald’s restaurants across the Tri-State area are looking to hire hundreds of part- and full-time restaurant employees this fall.
“I’d like to have 200,” said Jason Teal, whose McDonald’s restaurants are in White and Burrell townships.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Local McDonald’s restaurants across the Tri-State area are looking to hire hundreds of part- and full-time restaurant employees this fall.
“I’d like to have 200,” said Jason Teal, whose McDonald’s restaurants are in White and Burrell townships.
Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women who live in the communities where they do business, serving nearly 25 million customers every day.
“I had my first 17 years ago,” Teal said, referring to the McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart in Southtowne Plaza in White Township.
“Little by little,” he said, his franchise expanded, with a second restaurant opening 10 years ago, a third eight years ago, both also in the Indiana/White Township area, then the suburban Blairsville restaurant that opened in 2020.
At present he has approximately 170 employees, though that’s a number that can fluctuate as people work for brief periods of time. According to a spokesman for McDonald’s in the Pittsburgh area, from flexible schedules and career advancement opportunities to employee meals and tuition assistance, a job at a McDonald’s restaurant can work for everyone.
“We hope to attract not only possible college kids but maybe some of those high school seniors planning to go to college in the next year or so,” Teal said. “If you average 15 hours a week for 90 days you can qualify for a scholarship. Those who don’t have the ability to work the whole time (while in school or college) can get those hours built up.”
Flexible scheduling makes it easier for restaurant workers to manage and build a schedule that works for them. Employees at participating locations can go online to view their schedule, update availability, request time away and post shifts for replacement or swapping.
Teal said benefits include free food, free uniforms, and Archways to Opportunity, a program offered by McDonald’s restaurants since 2015. Through that program, Teal granted almost $30,000 in tuition assistance to his student employees last year.
As explained by an area McDonald’s spokesman, through Archways to Opportunity, McDonald’s signature education and career advising program, crew and managers at participating restaurants can earn a high school diploma, take English as a Second Language classes, get tuition assistance and receive free guidance from advisors.
So far this year, according to a McDonald’s spokesman in Pittsburgh, local owner/operators have given out more than $337,000 in tuition assistance at participating restaurants.
McDonald’s officials said job seekers can visit jobs.mchire.com to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text “apply” to 38000 to start an application via text.
More information about McDonald’s across the Tri-State area can be found at the “McDonald’s of Three Rivers” pages on Facebook and Instagram.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.