McD's in Regency Mall

Jason Teal's McDonald's outlets include this store adjacent to Regency Mall. Others are along Wayne Avenue and near Walmart in Southtowne Plaza, as well as amid the retail outlets on Resort Plaza Drive in Burrell Township.

Local McDonald’s restaurants across the Tri-State area are looking to hire hundreds of part- and full-time restaurant employees this fall.

“I’d like to have 200,” said Jason Teal, whose McDonald’s restaurants are in White and Burrell townships.