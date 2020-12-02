GREEN TOWNSHIP — A hunter seeking out a buck instead found someone else’s bid to make a buck.
State police at Indiana said the hunter found materials indicative of methamphetamine manufacturing in a wooded area along Barr Road, not far from Clymer, around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
According to state police, responding Trooper Robert A. Shaw conducted an area canvass and discovered several plastic bags along that roadside.
After that discovery, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said, the Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was brought in and processed seven suspected one-pot vessels and six acid generators, along with miscellaneous empty chemical bottles and packages used in the making of meth.
However, Greenfield said, Shaw and the CLRT team were unable to find any identifiable evidence pertaining a suspect for this illegal dumpsite.
Greenfield said state police strongly encourage anyone with information related to suspected illegal drug activity to notify the Troop A station or a local law enforcement agency. He said anonymous reports also may be made via the toll-free, 24-hour Drug Trafficking Tip Line at (877) PA-NODRUGS — (877) 726-6378.