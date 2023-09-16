CLARKSBURG — A three-day search for a Saltsburg-area man has ended in tragedy.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said late Friday afternoon that Bryan John Bialas, 45, who was reported missing Wednesday, was found deceased.
Authorities said Bialas was reported missing after he failed to report to work.
At 11 a.m. Friday, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Coal Run/McIntyre Volunteer Fire Department to Prymak Road, between Clarksburg and Clune in Young Township, Indiana County.
There, a resident who had been searching for Bialas found the man’s 2005 Jeep Wrangler along Prymak Road in a remote, wooded area and immediately contacted Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said.
“A search and rescue operation was immediately initiated,” Greenfield said.
At 11:35 a.m., ICEMA dispatched an Indiana County Technical Rescue Team, also to the Prymak Road area.
“During the search,” Greenfield said, “Bialas was found deceased.”
The state police spokesman said foul play is not suspected and the cause and manner of death will be determined by Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman, Jr.
Bialas reportedly had been traveling with his two bluetick coonhounds.
“They were both located and are accounted for,” Greenfield texted.
Assisting agencies also included the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Earlier, because of speculation he may have gone hunting further north, state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, and the U.S. Forest Service also had been notified.
Vigilant Hose Company Number 1 from Port Vue, Allegheny County, also assisted with its drones, as did Iselin-West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company, Young Township’s other volunteer fire unit, and the state police Aviation Patrol Unit.
