UPDATE, 6 p.m. Sept. 15: A Saltsburg-area man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found deceased, state police at Troop A, Indiana, said late Friday afternoon.
Bryan John Bialas, 45, was reported missing on Wednesday after he failed to report to work.
Earlier Friday, Bialas’ vehicle was found in Young Township, Indiana County. A resident who had been searching for Bialas located the vehicle in a remote, wooded area and immediately contacted Troop A, Indiana.
A search and rescue operation was immediately initiated and, during the search, Bialas was found deceased.
State police said foul play is not suspected and the cause and manner of death will be determined by Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman, Jr.
State police also said Bialas' coonhounds were both located and accounted for.
Assisting agencies included the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency/911, the Coal Run-McIntyre VFD, and the Indiana County Coroner’s Office.
From Allegheny County to the Allegheny National Forest, a search continues for a Saltsburg-area hunter reported missing by family and friends after he apparently set out in his Jeep, accompanied by two bluetick coonhounds.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Thursday morning that foul play is not suspected in the disappearance of Bryan John Bialas, 45, who is described as a White, non-Hispanic male, six-foot-one tall with a thin build, brown eyes and long brown hair, which he usually wears in a ponytail. He also has a full beard.
Bialas is believed to be driving a dark green, 2005 Jeep Wrangler two-door with a tan, soft top and bearing Pennsylvania registration KSK7331.
“Mr. Bialas is known to hunt at numerous locations throughout the Saltsburg region and elsewhere throughout Indiana County,” said Trooper Cliff Greenfield, spokesman for state police at Troop A, Indiana. “He’s a very avid hunter and outdoorsman. From what we have learned from his friends, acquaintances, coworkers, and family, he typically hunts alone with his dogs.”
State police also said Bialas is known to park his vehicle along gas well roads and he often wears a hunting hard hat with an attached spotlight.
The search itself is focused on areas north of the Kiskiminetas River, such as Iselin and Apollo just over the county line in Armstrong County, but state police said Thursday that investigators also learned that Bialis may be hunting in the Allegheny National Forest, 60 miles to the north of the Indiana area.
“Law enforcement in that area was notified and are now also assisting with the search,” Greenfield said. “That would include (state police) Troop C (which includes the Punxsutawney area), the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and the U.S. Forest Service.”
Meanwhile, in a Facebook post Homer City Parks and Recreation President Aaron Lehman, a candidate for Indiana County commissioner, said Vigilant Hose Company Number 1 from Port Vue, Allegheny County, is assisting with its drones.
“They can show you the difference between a deer and a cow from hundreds of feet in the sky at night,” Lehman posted. The Port Vue company said on its website that it conducts monthly unmanned aerial vehicle flight training, including drones with thermal imaging capacities.
Port Vue volunteer firefighters recently were involved in a training and challenge event conducted over a three-day period at the Iselin-West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company in Young Township.
“We were also assisted by our Aviation Patrol Unit and Iselin(-West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company),” Greenfield said. “Indiana County Emergency Management Agency also assisted with drones.”
The Indiana state police spokesman reiterated that any property owners who have given Bialas permission to hunt on their property are asked to check their property and contact Troop A, Indiana, at (724) 357-1960. Those with information about Bialas also can call 911.
