BLACK LICK — For years, hunters have freely stalked whitetail deer and killed bucks and doe in Saylor Park between Black Lick and Josephine.
Hunting in the park has largely gone by the books. Until now.
After the recent discovery of a tree stand and a nearby pile of bait to attract game — a violation of state game law — the Burrell Township board of supervisors is considering restrictions on hunting in the park.
The land has never been posted “no hunting” and the supervisors don’t plan to post it now, but they want assurance that hunters abide by the law and the township isn’t held liable for unsportsmanlike conduct or worse.
“Nobody had asked us about putting up a tree stand. Baiting is illegal, so the game commission has been involved and we’ve taken the tree stand down,” Supervisor Dan Shacreaw said.
The supervisors on Wednesday agreed to ask Solicitor Michael Supinka for legal guidance to limit hunting in Saylor Park. Some options are requiring hunters to get a permit from the township and confining hunting to within designated “safety zones,” Shacreaw said.
“Its up in the air, very preliminary. I’m sure something will be put into effect by next year,” he said.
“We have had no complaints from anyone. It was just the fact that someone was doing illegal stuff down there.”
Saylor Park is administered by the Burrell Township Parks board. It’s funded by user fees and gas well rentals, independent of the township budget and tax money. Still, as a public asset, Shacreaw said, the supervisors may rely on public input to decide how to manage hunting in the park.
“It’s every taxpayer’s right to say what should or shouldn’t be done … it’s their property, we’re just in charge of overseeing it,” he said. “It’s the right thing to do.”
The supervisors on Wednesday also accepted contractors’ bids for construction of the new combined home of the Burrell Township Library and municipal office center on Main Street at Blaire Road.
As township leaders said they expected, the bids reflected the recent spiraling costs of construction materials and far exceeded the funding available for the project.
The figures weren’t readily available Thursday.
Shacreaw said the bid papers had been forwarded to the project engineer for review.
“It was more than we were comfortable with, so we made a bunch of cuts,” he said. “What it came down to was, we ‘approved the low bids contingent on available funding sources.’”
Despite the vast imbalance that will make the construction according to existing plans impossible, Shacreaw said the board sought to lock in current bid amounts before prices increase again after the first of the year.
Shacreaw said the township is pursuing $150,000 of additional grant aid to make the project possible.
“If that falls through, I don’t know where we’re going to stand,” Shacreaw said.
“But if we get it, we’re still on the high end of what we’re willing to finance but it will be doable.”
Former state Sen. Don White procured a Keystone Communities grant of $200,000 in 2019, and the state Department of Education awarded a grant of $229,000 in late 2020 for the project. The library board also has been organizing community fundraising events to help build the new library.
The supervisors have expressed some willingness to borrow money to complete the project.
In early 2019, the new library and municipal building was estimated at $474,000.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Adopted the budget for 2022 with no changes from the draft version advertised in November.
The supervisors look to operate in the black, with projected revenue of $735,000 and expenditures totaling $731,000.
Tax rates of 1.02 mills on real estate for general operations, 0.27 mill to fund the Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department and 0.078 mill for fire hydrant system maintenance will stay the same.
• Approved the appointment of Judith McConnell as a deputy tax collector to assist Tax Collector Brenda Pizer.
• Ordered the next meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, the annual reorganization session to designate leadership, make various board appointments and set the public meeting calendar for the year.