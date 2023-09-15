UPDATE, 1 p.m. Sept. 15: State police said Friday afternoon that Mr. Bialas' Jeep Wrangler was located in a wooded area of Young Township, Indiana County. A search and rescue operation is currently underway for Mr. Bialas with assistance from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency and Coal Run/McIntyre Volunteer Fire Company.

From Allegheny County to the Allegheny National Forest, a search continues for a Saltsburg-area hunter reported missing by family and friends after he apparently set out in his Jeep, accompanied by two bluetick coonhounds.