BLACK LICK — A ban on hunting animals and discharging any firearm for any purpose in Burrell Township’s Saylor Park may be a matter of weeks from enactment.
The township’s board of supervisors on Wednesday unanimously supported proposed regulations that would subject anyone to a fine of up to $600 or 30 days in jail if convicted of a violation.
The proposed ordinance garnered full support a month after the supervisors voted 2 to 1 to request township solicitor Michael Supinka to draw up the needed legal language to put it into effect. In March, supervisor Dan Shacreaw balked at the initial draft because, he said, he had not read it before Chairman Larry Henry introduced it.
It’s not a new idea. It’s been the talk of the township hall since December, after the discovery of a tree stand and a nearby pile of food meant to attract deer into a hunter’s crosshairs — a blatant violation of state game laws, the supervisors said.
“Under Pennsylvania law, it generally is unlawful to hunt in or around any area where artificial or natural bait, hay, grain, fruit, nut, salt, chemical, mineral or other food — including their residues — are used or have been used within the past 30 days as an enticement to lure game or wildlife,” according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission website.
The supervisors pondered a registration system to limit the number of hunters on township property and to log their names. They considered allowing only archery hunting.
Without comment, supervisors Henry, Shacreaw and John Shields favored the outright prohibition. The board will vote on formal adoption of the ordinance May 18 after a required period of public review.
In other business, the supervisors officially hired TKL Inspections to perform state required construction plan review and project inspections in Burrell Township. Until now, the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development administered the Uniform Construction Code (UCC) in Burrell.
The two-step change included adoption of an ordinance that puts the inspections under control of a designated third party and approval of a resolution to hire TKL Inspections, a firm run by Terry Lichtenfels, of Indiana.
The ordinance also designates Indiana-Westmoreland Council of Governments to serve as the board of appeals for inspection decisions.
The supervisors approved Sharon Mitchell, a longtime volunteer assistant for the Burrell Township Library, to serve on the library’s board of directors. Library Director Jen van Hannak said the library board now is at full complement.
The board announced plans to seek almost $810,000 of state grant aid for a comprehensive street and road resurfacing project. Coupled with a required local match of at least 30 percent of the grant amount, the $1 million project would include Cornell Road near Corporate Campus Industrial Park and River Valley High School; all Black Lick community streets except state-owned Main Street; and Marshall Heights streets except Blaire Road.
Henry said the township would apply for Multimodal Transportation Fund assistance through the Commonwealth Financing Agency and Department of Community and Economic Development. The township would earmark its next award of state gasoline tax revenue as the local share of the project, the supervisors said.
If the funding is awarded, the project probably would begin in 2023.
The long-planned extension of High Ridge Water Authority pipelines to homes along Campbells Mill and Falling Run roads is moving closer to construction, the supervisors said. The board reported that the county planning office has worked to shift Community Development Block Grant money designated for an unrelated storm water drainage project to the High Ridge project, which has stalled the last two years because of rising construction costs and a shortage of water pipes.
Shacreaw said about $16,000 of grant funds left unspent on a recent sanitary sewage improvement project in Josephine also could be moved into the budget for the water project.