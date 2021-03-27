HOMER CITY — The Central Indiana County Water Authority plans to flush the fire hydrants on the system between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Customers would be affected on Tuesday in Homer City and nearby parts of Center Township.
Flushing Wednesday will be done in other parts of Center Township and Lucerne Road in White Township.
The operation will continue Thursday in Coral and Graceton. The authority advised customers to expect low water pressure at times and temporary discoloration of water.