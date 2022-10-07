HOMER CITY — The Central Indiana County Water Authority will be flushing hydrants from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in Homer City Borough, Roberts Addition and Coy Junction; Wednesday in White and Center townships, not including Coral and Graceton; and Thursday in Coral-Graceton and Smith Road.
Customers may experience some temporary discoloration of water and lower water pressure due to the flushing process. Residents also are reminded to use cold water first until the water runs clear before using hot water.