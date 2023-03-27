The Indiana Area Collaborative Team gave an update on first-responder activities over the weekend in relation to “IUPatty’s Day,” the annual, unofficial celebration of St. Patrick’s Day among many Indiana University of Pennsylvania students and college-age visitors.
Law enforcement entities such as IUP Police, Indiana Borough Police and Pennsylvania State Police increased their presence in the area in anticipation of large parties and gatherings spanning from the downtown area, to frat row, to residential areas in Indiana Borough and White Township.
First responders reported a busy weekend, responding to a variety of calls Saturday and Sunday. IUP Police said they observed a notable increase in foot and vehicular traffic Saturday both in and around campus.
At approximately 1:55 a.m. Saturday, borough police responded to a residence in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue for the report of a fight with the discharge of a firearm.
Witnesses reported a single gunshot being fired into the ceiling of the residence as a fight was simultaneously occurring inside, police said. No one inside was injured by the gunshot, police said, and one person reported an injury from the physical fight inside. Police said the individual who fired the gun was not known to the residents and was described by witnesses as being a Black male in his early 20s, wearing a black coat, gray hooded sweatshirt with black lining and dark pants. The suspect was not directly involved in the physical altercation, police said.
Although related to the fight, police said the gunshot was not directed at a specific person inside. Indiana Borough patrol officers and Indiana Borough detectives were assisted at the scene by members of the IUP Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Indiana County Sheriff’s Department and Citizens’ Ambulance. The investigation into the physical altercation and gunshot is ongoing.
Police ask that anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Indiana Borough Police Department at (724) 349-2121.
Borough police reported large gatherings beginning early Saturday afternoon and continuing throughout the night, most of which remained campus-adjacent. Rice Avenue, South Seventh Street and Wayne Avenue were locations of the largest afternoon and early evening outdoor gatherings, according to borough police. Pedestrian traffic was constant and heavy in party areas and at downtown bars.
Borough police received 80 calls for service and 17 IUP-related calls. Borough police filed charges for nine incidents of public drunkenness, five incidents of underage drinking, two drug incidents, two disorderly conduct incidents, two noise incidents and three harassment incidents.
State police made one drug-related DUI arrest; three alcohol-related DUI arrests, one of which involved a crash with a state police patrol unit; and one drug possession arrest. State police are also investigating a sexual assault, police said.
By 10 a.m. Sunday, roughly 400 students came together to help clean up the remnants of this weekend’s festivities, according to I-ACT officials.