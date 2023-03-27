police car lights 3.jpg

The Indiana Area Collaborative Team gave an update on first-responder activities over the weekend in relation to “IUPatty’s Day,” the annual, unofficial celebration of St. Patrick’s Day among many Indiana University of Pennsylvania students and college-age visitors.

Law enforcement entities such as IUP Police, Indiana Borough Police and Pennsylvania State Police increased their presence in the area in anticipation of large parties and gatherings spanning from the downtown area, to frat row, to residential areas in Indiana Borough and White Township.