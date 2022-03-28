The biggest events over what was being called IUPatty’s weekend may have included the Friday return of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania men’s basketball team from the NCAA Division II tournament and a postponement because of weather for a traditional Sunday campus cleanup effort.
However, according to a compilation provided by Michelle Fryling, IUP’s executive director of media relations, the weekend wasn’t devoid of police activity, with a burglary arrest reported and a sexual assault under investigation, both by Indiana Borough Police Department.
Also, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency reported some disturbances Friday night near the Sheetz along Seventh Street, but Fryling said groups dispersed without incident.
Fryling said Sunday’s IUP student cleanup project, which traditionally involves up to 500 students from the Greek and student leadership groups, has been delayed due to snow. Instead, those students will join an Indiana Borough cleanup planned for this coming Saturday.
While events over the first weekend after the resumption of spring classes at IUP have been described by Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl as “the unofficial, unsanctioned, social media-driven celebratory events of IUPatty weekend,” stakeholders in many aspects of Indiana and White Township life come together as the Indiana Area Collaborative Team or I-ACT to monitor those events.
Fryling’s report also included Indiana Fire Association’s note that it assisted IUP’s police department with an escort of the Crimson Hawks back into Indiana.
IFA reported no fire calls or incidents Saturday or Saturday night.
On Friday, however, there was one call to Carriage House at 11:10 p.m. for burnt food. The volunteer firefighters were out for 30 minutes investigating and working with security at the facility.
Fryling said there was one report of marijuana use and one roommate conflict in on-campus housing between Friday at 7 a.m. and Saturday at 7 a.m., then no incidents to report between Saturday 7 a.m. and Sunday 7 a.m.
The roundup provided by IUP police included the escort for the basketball team and an event by the campus chapter of the NAACP.
Between Saturday morning and Sunday morning, IUP officers stated they observed a slight increase in foot and vehicular traffic on campus, slightly greater than a traditional weekend.
She said the IUP police department had a total of 21 calls for routine service and two patrols on grounds/residence halls.
There also were eight traffic stops, resulting in verbal warnings; one non-reportable traffic accident; and one reported theft of a motor vehicle.
Police said that vehicle was recovered, and its investigation is continuing.
There also were three disorderly conducts, one noise complaint, three cases of public drunkenness, one report of underage drinking and four other calls for service.
Between Friday morning and Saturday morning, the campus police said there was an increase in foot/vehicular traffic in and around campus.
During that 24-hour period, Fryling said IUP officers responded to 28 calls for routine service, including seven patrols on grounds/residence halls; eight traffic stops for which six citations were issued; and one reportable traffic accident where driving under the influence may have been involved. Campus police said that matter remains under investigation, pending lab analysis of evidence gathered.
There also were two ambulance calls and one drug investigation that turned out to be unfounded.
Off-campus, Indiana Borough Police responded to 54 calls between 7 a.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday, and 74 calls between 7 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday.
Between Friday morning and Saturday morning, 11 IBPD calls were IUP-related but none were student-related; nine charges were filed, seven for criminal violations, two for traffic violations.
Between Saturday morning and Sunday morning, IBPD calls resulted in 19 charges being filed, seven for Crimes Code violations, 11 for traffic violations and one for a violation of the borough code. Six calls were IUP student-related charges.
Indiana Borough Police also reported some significant investigations during that 24-hour period, including two burglaries with a man who is not an IUP student being taken into physical custody for burglary, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief.
The other investigation is ongoing. Fryling said IBPD also is investigating a sexual assault, but no other details were available for release as of midday Sunday.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, had one report of a disturbance or loud party between Saturday morning and Sunday morning, but it was dispersed without incident. There were no such reports between Friday morning and Saturday morning.
Troopers had more reports of traffic stops between 7 a.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday, over 100, than in the 24 hours that followed, 90.
From Friday into Saturday, troopers had 11 arrests for driving under the influence, three drug-related, six alcohol-related, two both. From Saturday into Sunday, there were three DUI arrests, two drug-related, one alcohol-related. There were four arrests for drug possession by state police from Friday into Saturday, three from Saturday into Sunday as well as one arrest for public drunkenness.
Fryling said information about enforcement efforts by the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement was not yet available as of Sunday afternoon.
She also said Indiana Regional Medical Center had no increased activity or incidents of note, continuing a pattern dating back to 2017.
Citizens’ Ambulance reported nothing significant directly related to IUP, except for the “normal type of requests for services,” all of which came in between Friday at 7 a.m. and Saturday at 7 a.m.
ICEMA had increased traffic stops throughout the weekend, but no reports of noise complaints and no issues related to IUP between Saturday morning and Sunday morning.
Elsewhere, the White Township board of supervisors received no complaints or concerns about weekend incidents.