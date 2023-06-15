IAA award winners

Award winners, from left, are Sharon Boykiw, Betty Chan, Kyle Christian, Cindi Kordell, Fred Hummel, Jolene Joyner, Faye Kershishnik, Jan Miles and Sandy Cole.

 Submitted photo

The Indiana Art Association recently announced award winners at the opening reception for its 80th annual show. This members-only show runs until July 1 at The Artists Hand Gallery.

Judge for the show was Ivan Fortushniak, professor of painting and drawing at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Kipp Gallery director.