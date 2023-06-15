The Indiana Art Association recently announced award winners at the opening reception for its 80th annual show. This members-only show runs until July 1 at The Artists Hand Gallery.
Judge for the show was Ivan Fortushniak, professor of painting and drawing at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Kipp Gallery director.
Regarding this year’s show, Fortushniak said “IAA has put together a fine exhibition of local talent. There was a nice variety of collage, painting, photography, drawing and 3-dimensional artwork.
This was a challenging exhibition to judge since there were many wonderful artworks. However, the works that rose to the top fulfilled the primary elements of craft/technique, design, composition and creativity in art. Keep up the great work!”
IAA President Faye Kershishnik added, “Many thanks to everyone who helped put this event together — The Artist Hand Gallery and all members who participated. Congratulations to all of our awards winners.”
Best of Show: Jolene Joyner, “Humid Summer Day”
First Place Professional: Jolene Joyner, “The Paper Umbrella”
Second Place Professional: Fred Hummel, “Floral Sunrise”
Third Place Professional: Faye Kershishnik, “Door Greeter”
Honorable Mention Professional: Cindi Kordell, “Song of Solomon;” Sharon Boykiw, “Lavender Fields;” and Cecilia Sherwood, “Me, Myself and Lie”
First Place Non-professional: Jan Miles, “Cyanotype Blues”
Second Place Non-Professional: Betty Chan, “My Bedroom as an Adolescent”
Honorable Mention Non-Professional: Sandy Cole, “Baby Steps”
IAA scholarship winner: Kyle Christian
