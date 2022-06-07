Trish Dodson, director of the Indiana Art Association’s Arts Camp, has announced that this summer the organization will hold its 21st annual summer camp.
This year, Arts Camp will be held at the Indiana Senior High School. The week of July 18-22 is for elementary students in grades one through six; the next week, July 25-29, is for secondary students in grades seven through 12. This applies to the grade the student has just completed. The cost for elementary week is $150 and the cost for secondary week is $170.
Students will have classes in visual arts, music and theater. Campers will rotate through classes daily Monday through Friday. At the end of the week, organizers will post the art show and performance from students recorded on a special upload through the IAA’s YouTube channel.
Registration materials may be obtained through your child’s art or music teacher or at school offices in Indiana, Homer-Center and River Valley, and The Artists Hand Gallery. Information is also on IAA’s Facebook page, artscampindianapa, and at www.indianaartassocia tion.org. Arts Camp scholarships are also available, with the deadline extended to July 1.
Questions may be directed to Dodson at pdod son@comcast.net with a note of “Arts Camp” in the memo line.