The Indiana Art Association has announced a “Landscape Oil Painting Series with Beth Wheeler” class starting Oct. 2 and running for five Mondays in October. The series will be taught at The Artists Hand Gallery Studio from 5 to 8 p.m.
In this five-week course, students will create two to three landscape paintings in oils, working from photo references. The first two weeks, students will follow along step-by-step while learning about atmospheric perspective, color mixing, composition, creating texture and more.
For the remaining three classes, participants will create their own landscape painting, using their reference photo, with guidance from Wheeler.
Faye Kershishnik, IAA resident/programs and classes chair, said the class is open to all — from beginning students to seasoned painters — who would like to brush up on skills or explore different techniques.
Wheeler is an Indiana artist and recent graduate of IUP with an MFA in painting. She also holds an M.A. in art history from WVU and has lived, worked and studied art in France and Italy. She paints mostly landscapes in oils, focusing on the spirituality of nature.
Class fee includes palette paper and up to three canvases.
Cost is $85 for IAA members and $100 for non-members. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. Registration deadline is Sept. 25.
No refunds will be given after this date.
Register online and pay with Pay-Pal at www.indianaartassociation.org or send a check with a note containing: name(s), address, phone number, email address and which class you will be attending. Mail to Indiana Art Association, PO Box 448, Indiana, PA 15701.
