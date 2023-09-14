IAA to hold oil painting class

An example of a landscape oil painting was submitted by the Indiana Art Association.

 Submitted

The Indiana Art Association has announced a “Landscape Oil Painting Series with Beth Wheeler” class starting Oct. 2 and running for five Mondays in October. The series will be taught at The Artists Hand Gallery Studio from 5 to 8 p.m.

In this five-week course, students will create two to three landscape paintings in oils, working from photo references. The first two weeks, students will follow along step-by-step while learning about atmospheric perspective, color mixing, composition, creating texture and more.