Kicking off the summer outdoor painting season, a “Plein Air Painting at Blue Spruce Park” workshop is being offered by the Indiana Art Association. This introductory session will be taught by IAA member Beth Wheeler from 2 to 6 p.m. June 3.

“En plein air is a French term meaning painting directly from nature “in the open air,” said Faye Kershishnik, IAA programs/classes chair. “The Impressionists did it — and many artists today are rediscovering the value of getting outside and painting what they see rather than from a photograph inside a studio. It’s a rapidly growing movement and we’re excited to offer this en plein air learning opportunity.”