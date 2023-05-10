Kicking off the summer outdoor painting season, a “Plein Air Painting at Blue Spruce Park” workshop is being offered by the Indiana Art Association. This introductory session will be taught by IAA member Beth Wheeler from 2 to 6 p.m. June 3.
“En plein air is a French term meaning painting directly from nature “in the open air,” said Faye Kershishnik, IAA programs/classes chair. “The Impressionists did it — and many artists today are rediscovering the value of getting outside and painting what they see rather than from a photograph inside a studio. It’s a rapidly growing movement and we’re excited to offer this en plein air learning opportunity.”
According to Kershishnik, Wheeler will introduce the basics of painting directly from nature, tips for choosing a subject, simplifying a composition, working wet-on-wet and much more.
An Indiana artist and recent graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania with an MFA in painting, Wheeler also holds an MA in art history from West Virginia University. She has lived, worked and studied art in France and Italy. Painting primarily landscapes in oils, Wheeler enjoys focusing on the spirituality of nature. The cost for the four-hour class is $50 for IAA members and $65 for non-members. Deadline to register is May 19. No refunds will be issued after this date.
Participants may register online and pay with PayPal at the IAA’s website, www.indianaartassociation.org, or send a check with an attached note including name(s), address, email, phone and workshop name. Send to Indiana Art Association, PO Box 448, Indiana, PA 15701.
Kershishnik said workshop demonstrations will be in acrylic but participants may bring oil paints if preferred. Students may paint the same scene as the instructor or choose another subject — the park has an abundance of scenic subject matter to offer. All skill levels are welcome and individual attention will be given. Cost includes a pre-toned 11x14 canvas, paper towels and wipes. Students should bring an easel, acrylic paints or oil paints, brushes, clean-up supplies, container for water (acrylics) or a container for your turpentine (oils). Kershishnik suggests bringing an apron or gloves, adding that participants should dress for a mess and according to the weather. Students to provide their own snacks and beverages, if desired.
Wheeler has a few easels/paint available to share. Contact her at 119beth@gmail.com to use one, if needed.
Please contact Kershishnik at (724) 254-1618 with any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.