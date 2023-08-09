“A Puppy, a Kitty and a Koi Fish” watercolor class is being offered by the Indiana Art Association at The Artist Hand Gallery Studio on Aug. 26 from 1 to 5 p.m.
Taught by IAA member JoAnn Wesolosky, the subjects will be demonstrated with students following along using pattern shapes provided by the instructor.
Participants will practice each animal individually, then combine the three to create a finished 9-by-12 painting.
All skill levels are welcomed.
Wesolosky is a painter, portrait artist and art educator.
She studied at Marywood University, MA with a concentration in drawing and painting; Sorbonne University; Parsons School of Design; IUP; Carlow College; and Mansfield State University, BSED.
Class cost is $60 for IAA members and $75 for non-members. The deadline to sign-up is Aug. 16. No refunds will be given after this date. IAA dues must be current to receive the discounted fee. Dues are $25/single and $40/family.
IAA president/programs and classes chair Faye Kershishnik said a supply list will be sent upon registration.
She noted that a practice watercolor pad, tape and pencil are included in the cost with other needed supplies being basic and easily obtained.
Participants may register online for the class (and pay any membership dues for the class discount, if desired) using PayPal at www.indianaartasso ciation.org.
Registration may also be made by mailing a check along with name(s), address, email, phone and class name. Please note if membership fee is included. Mail to Indiana Art Association, PO Box 448, Indiana, PA 15701.
For more information, contact Kershishnik at (724) 254-1618 or email indianaartassociation.presi dent@gmail.com.
