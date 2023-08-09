watercolor class

A watercolor class will be held this month at the Indiana Art Association.

“A Puppy, a Kitty and a Koi Fish” watercolor class is being offered by the Indiana Art Association at The Artist Hand Gallery Studio on Aug. 26 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Taught by IAA member JoAnn Wesolosky, the subjects will be demonstrated with students following along using pattern shapes provided by the instructor.