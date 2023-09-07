Burned Out? Need inspiration? Want to take a timeout for your own wellness?
The Indiana Art Association is offering “Reconnecting with Your Creative Spirit: Wellness Practices for Artists” with Emily Lasinsky, an artist and psychology department faculty member at UPJ.
The workshop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 30 at The Artists Hand Gallery Studio. The cost is $35 for IAA members and $50 for non-members. Deadline to sign up is Sept. 15. No refunds will be issued after this date.
According to IAA president and programs/classes chair Faye Kershishnik, creative wellness activities will include drawing, mini vision boards and writing. Most materials will be provided. She added that participants should bring images/words that represent their identity and/or goals as an artist and a journal they like to write in.
Kershishnik said “This workshop is for everyone. Come join others for an afternoon of creativity and community.”
Space is limited with early registration encouraged. Register and pay with PayPal at www.indianaartassociation.org or send a check with name(s), mailing and email addresses, phone number and a note stating the class name to Indiana Art Association, PO Box 448, Indiana, PA 15701.
Lasinsky earned her BA in psychology from Saint Francis University. During her undergraduate work, she self-designed her own concentration: psychotherapy and the arts. She went on to earn her MA in clinical mental health counseling and later a PhD in counselor education and supervision, both from IUP. As an artist, Lasinsky works with various mediums — including acrylic paint, charcoal, pastel, marker, pyrography, photography and mixed media. She believes in the healing potential of the creative process and has done many workshops on this topic for universities and community organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.