HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania departments of State and Education said Friday that 37 high schools in the commonwealth won Governor’s Civic Engagement Awards during the 2022-23 school year.
“The GCEA program provides our students with an excellent, hands-on experience in civics education,” Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin said.
Thirty-one schools won Gold Level Awards for registering to vote at least 85 percent of their eligible students.
Locally, that included Indiana Area Senior High School and Purchase Line High School in Indiana County, and Leechburg High School in Armstrong County.
Meanwhile, six schools won Silver Level Awards for registering to vote at least 65 percent of their eligible students. “These prestigious awards honor high school students who engage their peers in the electoral process and empower them by ensuring their voice will be heard in determining the future of our country,” Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said.
In total, about 200 students helped register 3,519 of their peers to win Gold or Silver level awards for their schools.
