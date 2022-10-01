It appears that the remnants of what has become Tropical Cyclone Ian won’t have much impact on Indiana County, in terms of wind or rain.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh is predicting wind speeds of 25-30 mph through Saturday night in Indiana, Latrobe and Butler, 20-25 mph in Kittanning.
Further south, however, Canaan Valley may have winds blowing at 45-50 mph as the remnants of Ian move from the southern states into West Virginia.
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Canaan Valley State Park, 150 miles south of Indiana, and other points in Tucker and eastern Preston counties in eastern West Virginia.
It also reported a 50 percent chance that Latrobe would get half-an-inch or more of rain between 2 a.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday, while Indiana has a 40 percent chance.
Pittsburgh NWS forecasters saw rain arriving between 4 and 10 a.m. Saturday in Latrobe, Indiana and Punxsutawney, as well as all of Indiana County and two-thirds of Armstrong County.
As the eye of the storm arrived Friday afternoon near Georgetown, S.C., AccuWeather said clouds extended northward nearly 1,000 miles, filling the sky as far away as Boston, New York City and Pittsburgh.
It also prompted heavy seas up the coast, including the Wilmington area in neighboring North Carolina.
“Me and one other person braved the rain and we’re out taking photos,” Roxanne Abramowitz posted in North Topsail Beach, N.C. She’s editor of The Daily Courier in Connellsville, a Sample News Group sibling paper of the Indiana Gazette.
An Indiana couple who have a winter home on Pine Island, west of Fort Myers, Fla., received pictures of their house from a friend who weathered Hurricane Ian after its landfall there Thursday.
“We have a house! And a roof!” Georgia Shultz emailed to the Gazette. “I am praising our Lord for His miracle. Our carport is gone and a large tool shed, but the only thing we care about is our house.”
Shultz said there wasn’t much else to see as piled-up mango trees covered the house where she and her husband, Dave, live from October to May.
Red Cross and Salvation Army volunteers responded to Ian and before that Hurricane Fiona, which slammed through Puerto Rico.
On Friday, the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania chapter posted, “teams left Pittsburgh, Erie, Harrisburg and Wilkes-Barre to drive Red Cross emergency response vehicles.”
Red Cross said more than 30 volunteers from this region are assigned to respond to Ian. In Florida, local volunteers planned to help distribute hot meals to people in need.