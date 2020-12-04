The Indiana Area School District is still accepting applications for its Pre-K Counts program at East Pike Elementary School.
Applicants are not required to be a resident of the school district. Transportation, breakfast and lunch are provided by the district. Fully remote and hybrid learning options are available. These limited spots are open to children who were 3 or 4 years old on or before Aug. 31. Applications are available on the district’s website, www.iasd.cc, or by contacting the school.