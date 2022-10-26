Indiana Area School District’s board of directors tackled a wide range of issues Monday, including establishment of a new club and changes to the district’s Safe2Say Something procedures.
Safe2Say Something is a youth violence prevention program run by the state Office of Attorney General, teaching youth and adults how to recognize warning signs and signals, especially within social media, from individuals who may be a threat to themselves or others and to “say something” before it is too late.
The board approved those changes and also a new “Everyone!” school club at Indiana Area Senior High School.
The board’s Academic/Extracurricular Committee said it will be an awareness club that focuses on mental health, sexual abuse, abuse of other sorts, neglect and so forth.
The committee said the club will fundraise for many nonprofits in the community as well as introduce healthy coping mechanisms into the club’s activities.
The board also authorized the district administration to continue planning with Adagio Health to incorporate the creation of a parent event, and a student club, as well as curriculum changes that include the use of an evidence-based program, Catch My Breath.
Meanwhile, as part of the Excellence in Education program involving the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce and Colonial Motor Mart, district Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich said Maura Knepper was named student of the month for September while Lee Rosenberger was named student of the month for October.
The program was announced at a “Communities That Care” Community Prevention Coalition organizing event in June at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Hadley Union Building. The United Way of Indiana County is hoping the coalition can bring together stakeholders from business, media, education, public safety and other entities to bring hope and opportunity to Indiana County.
In all, eight students will be named at each of the county’s school districts. Eventually, a winning teacher and student will be honored at a banquet next spring, with each getting a new car.
More details about the Student of the Month competition can be found on the iasd.cc website.
Vuckovich also announced a number of upcoming events, including IUP Education Day on Nov. 16, for students and staff in grades K through 8. The superintendent said students attending this year’s event will be introduced to 21 international Fulbright teacher scholars from 14 different countries.
The following day, Nov. 17, will be Children’s Grief Awareness Day. Vuckovich said the district and Hopeful Hearts of Indiana are partnering up to ask families to consider wearing blue that day, to help bring attention to the fact that often support can make all the difference in the life of a grieving child.
The board also accepted with regret the resignation of Julianne Laird, who is retiring as senior high choral and orchestral teacher, and approved:
• As computer mediated instructors with extra pay teachers Jamie Edmonds, Matt Neil, Larry Nath, Marisa Huntsman, Melissa Nibert, Michael Lehman and Brian Schreyer
• Staffers that will operate after school-math and English Language Arts tutoring programs at per diem rates
• A memorandum of understanding with Indiana Area Education Association for the College in the High School program
• Working with the school district’s music department to dispose of instruments by either donation when appropriate or through an auction
• The proposal of Schultheis Electric of Latrobe for thermal imaging scans of the electrical panels at the senior high, junior high, Ben Franklin and East Pike schools
• A health and safety plan for the senior high French Exchange trip
• An educational field trip for 10 students and a teacher chaperone for 10 days in France in March 2023
• An educational field trip on Monday for 200 10th-graders and 10 chaperones to the Holocaust Museum and Smithsonian Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., at a cost to the district of $1,590, covered through a grant.
• Another such trip to Washington, D.C., on Dec. 8, by 45 to 50 Leadership and SPIRIT students, at a cost of $2,700 to the district for transportation and $159 for a substitute teacher.
The next meeting of the school board is scheduled for Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.