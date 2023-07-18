indiana high school totem sign

Indiana Area School District’s board of directors is preparing for a prolonged delay in getting a final state budget from the General Assembly and Gov. Josh Shapiro.

At its meeting Monday night, held once again at Indiana Area Senior High School because of work going on at the East Pike school and administration complex, the board authorized district administrators to work with local banks to obtain a tax anticipation loan of no more than $5 million “if the need arises at any point during the 2023-24 school year.”