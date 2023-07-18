Indiana Area School District’s board of directors is preparing for a prolonged delay in getting a final state budget from the General Assembly and Gov. Josh Shapiro.
At its meeting Monday night, held once again at Indiana Area Senior High School because of work going on at the East Pike school and administration complex, the board authorized district administrators to work with local banks to obtain a tax anticipation loan of no more than $5 million “if the need arises at any point during the 2023-24 school year.”
As Business Manager Jared Cronauer told the board, “my goal is, ‘we don’t need it, we won’t touch it.’”
As Board Vice President and Audit & Finance Committee Chair Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro put it, “they need to get back to work,” but later adding, “I am confident that Harrisburg is capable of getting their act together.”
As included in the budget as it awaits a signing-off by state Senate leaders, IASD would get for basic education $12,059,546, a $854,312 or 7.6 percent increase; and for special education $2,168,464, a $73,651 or 3.4 percent increase; for a total of $14,228,010, a $927,963 or 7 percent increase.
Typically, Cronauer said, the first portion of that subsidy would be sent out around Aug. 15, or six weeks after the start of the new fiscal year.
However, in a dispute over the governor first endorsing, then saying he would line-item veto, $100 million in a Pennsylvania Award for Student Success or “PASS” scholarship program for students in the state’s lowest performing schools, the state Senate recessed until Sept. 18.
Republicans who control the Senate wanted that scholarship program. Democrats who hold a one-vote majority in the state House said the Senate should return and finish the budget process.
The state House resumed business last week, then it too recessed until Sept. 26, though it said it could return on 12 hours’ notice by House leadership.
“They make us do our budget early, then they do their budget in the next decade,” School Director Tom Harley suggested.
Cronauer said the district has an obligation come Sept. 1, to make the first debt payment of $2 million.
“That is why a healthy fund balance is so important,” the district business manager said.
However, School Director Ronald Airhart wondered, “what about those poor school districts that don’t have the money.”
The tax anticipation note motion was an addendum to Monday night’s agenda.
Separately, the board approved a 2023-24 capital reserve budget for the district.
It was one of the items originally on that agenda, along with such matters as the naming of operational principals to work along with academic principals — but with some administrators covering multiple schools, which Cronauer said would reduce district-wide expenditures by $149,000 — and a new Attendance, Behavioral Guidelines and Discipline Policy Handbook that will have fewer hard copies and most going out via electronic means, reducing the total cost of publication to 150 printed copies at $435.
Most parents will get the electronic version, with the hard copies available for those who need them or feel they have to have them.
The board approved a job description for “operational principal,” which would focus on day-to-day operations not handled by the academic principal in a given school.
It appointed Horace Mann Elementary principal Douglas Johnson as operational principal of the senior high school at a salary of $106,000; and junior high assistant principal Donald Bowers as operational principal “assigned to serve the Junior High, Eisenhower and Horace Mann as needed, at a salary of $105,000.”
Dr. Michael Minnick remains academic principal at the junior high and Erin Eisenman remains the academic principal of Eisenhower Elementary School.
The board also accepted resignations from paraeducator Emily Briggs and custodian Savannah Fields; approved a revised Act 93 contract, and approved an addendum to Cronauer’s contract as business manager, setting his salary at $125,000.
On another front, the district is looking again for a high school head baseball coach. Cronauer said William Thompson, who was hired last month, sent in his letter of resignation last week.
According to a posting on the district’s Facebook page several hours before the school board meeting, “the stipend for the first year is $5,422 which will increase to $7,229 for subsequent seasons.” Those interested, or who have questions about the position, can contact Athletic Director Dan Roan at droan@iasd.cc.
In developments regarding school construction, the board authorized district administrators to release for bid documents involving the Eisenhower renovation and addition, once final documents are released by architectural firm Buchart Horm on July 28, and also approved:
• Canfield Development of Pittsburgh’s bid to conduct asbestos abatement at Eisenhower in the amount of $70,050.
• A $4,624,73 change order increasing the contract for the East Pike Old Office Renovation project.
• An easement agreement with Salsgiver allowing that company to run an Internet line through Ben Franklin property to the new Indiana County Community Action Program food bank warehouse nearing completion along Shelly Drive.
Also Monday, Acting Superintendent Robert J. Heinrich Jr. said the federal government is looking for reductions in the number of venues offering after-school and summer programming, such as that conducted in the Indiana Area district under a partnership with the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28.
It means the program no longer will be offered at the junior high school, which averaged four students on a regular basis. Those students instead will go to Horace Mann for after-school and summer events.
Heinrich also said the district was invited to take part in the Pennsylvania School Study Council event recently held at Penn State University.
Separately, the board approved a Secondary School Scheduling Associates Partnership with Dr. Michael Rettig, provided that the $4,000 cost for his services is covered under the Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network or PATTAN grant the district is seeking.
Board President Walter Schroth, in his role as district liaison to the Indiana County Technical Center, said ICTC will have 536 students from across the county in 2023-24, with at least 11, and perhaps as many as 13 or 14 signing up for a revived electrical occupations curriculum.
The board also approved participation in ARIN IU 28’s professional learning and networking sessions for instructional coaches in 2023-24, at a cost of $600.
The board tabled a listing of athletic admission rates because it was not clear how much students would pay at the gate for varsity football tickets. It could be $2 or $5. As proposed for consideration when the board next meets Aug. 14, student tickets purchased at pre-sale would be $1 each.
The board also approved event staff and athletic officials rates for 2023-24.
