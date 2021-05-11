It appears that property owners in the heart of Indiana County will be spared a hike in the real estate tax for the coming year.
The Indiana Area School District board of directors on Monday ratified a draft of the school budget for the year beginning July 1. If approved in June, district homeowners and business operators would enjoy a fourth year of level tax rates.
The district plans to spend $57.6 million but bring in $55.9 million of revenue from government and local tax sources. Instead of raising the real estate tax to help close the $1.7 million deficit, the district will draw from the money being carried over on June 30, the fund balance of about $9.4 million.
The real estate tax will remain at 15.36 mills, where it was set for the 2018-19 school year, according to business manager Jared Cronauer.
The district will post the tentative spending plan for public review and comment. Any changes would need to be penciled in before the board votes June 28 to formally adopt the budget.
In other business, the board:
• Promoted the district’s assistant coordinator of buildings and grounds, Chaney Woodring, to succeed Greg Trout upon his retirement as the buildings and grounds coordinator on July 6. The board set Woodring’s salary for the job at $80,000 and directed the administration to widely advertise the assistant position for applications and interviews.
• Agreed to take applications for an art teacher who would work a divided schedule between the junior and senior high schools.
At the same time, the board voted to advertise for two elementary school teachers to handle synchronous instruction.
Board members cast a divided vote after debating director Barbara Barker’s plea to hire two art teachers, one for each secondary building. Earlier, Indiana University of Pennsylvania professor Sara Rutledge took the floor during the public comment period to ask the board to put art teachers in both secondary schools.
“A fantastic new resource created by Americans for the Arts titled ‘10 Reasons to Support the Arts in 2020’ discusses how the arts unify communities, improve individual well-being, improve academic performance, strengthen the economy, drive tourism and revenue to local businesses, spark creativity and innovation, drive the creative industries, lead to higher civic engagement, improve healthcare and how the arts provide for the health and well-being of our military,” Rutledge told the board. “A comprehensive, well-staffed, art program would equip our students to enter the world and add to the fundamental components of healthy communities in which they will live.”
Third-grade teacher Diane Bennett also urged the board to hire two art instructors.
Barker said the motion was only to advertise for applications and the board could decide later whether to hire one or two art teachers. She said the district might attract resumes from teachers with diverse talents.
Ute Lowery said the same advertisement would draw applications from the same people and that the board could decide later how may teachers to hire.
Barker’s request to change the motion to say “two art teacher” failed on an 8 to 1 vote.
The board then voted 7 to 2 to advertise for job applicants as planned. Directors Terry Kerr and Cinda Brode voted no.
• Approved a new service agreement with Edlio LLC, the company that designed the district website, for fees of $4,200 a year for three years beginning June 2, 2022.
• Approved an agreement between the district and Pressley Ridge for services to troubled children and their families.
• Ratified a five-page statement of values that the district would hold and follow as part of the ongoing comprehensive plan design process. The district’s ponderous comprehensive plan committee held its third meeting since being impaneled in the spring.
The first value, according to a handout reviewed by the board, states that “Students within the IASD will exemplify respect and kindness to all stakeholders including staff, parents, and community members.”
“These are the guiding principles that will help us get where we want to be as a district,” Superintendent Michael Vuckovich told the board. “These are what we feel are valuable, the values we will hold every day.”
• Appointed Dr. Christina Lubold as the school district physician for 2021-22 at a retainer fee of $4,500 plus $5 for each mandated physical exam completed.
• Named the Indiana County Dental Society and affiliated dentists to serve as school district dentists at a base rate of $1,000 plus $1.50 per mandated dental exam performed in the 2021-22 school year.