For a school district where budget turnarounds have become commonplace, even the swing for the just-finished 2019-20 fiscal year raised school board members’ eyebrows at the Indiana Area School District.
Business Manager Jared Cronauer said Monday that the district closed a projected $1.8 million deficit and finished the year about $3.2 million to the better, with a $1.4 million surplus.
Cronauer said his office was closing out the past year’s books in advance of a scheduled audit beginning Oct. 12.
The board’s Audit & Finance Committee chairwoman, Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro, hailed the turnaround and said it positions the district to shore up its buildings and facilities.
“I really want the owners of this district, the taxpayers and all stakeholders, to know this is very positive news,” Cuccaro said. She heaped credit on Cronauer, Superintendent Michael Vuckovich and the faculty — “all hands were on deck … everybody who has really put their shoulder to the grindstone,” she said.
“In my estimation, you don’t work this hard on getting your budget lined up and saving money, marshaling your resources and leveraging them properly just to sit around and look at a surplus and say ‘Oh, isn’t it beautiful.’
“You want to see a surplus and use it intelligently. I want you to think about going into the January and February meetings. … We have a really important and steep deferred maintenance list and a lot of very important projects that we need to work on,” she said. “We can’t put off the real maintenance of our assets forever. I think everybody would agree that we need to get on with this.”
Cronauer said the COVID-19 outbreak worked to the district’s financial favor. The district saved on transportation and personnel expenses and spent less on outside services that were not provided or needed.
Despite a spike in unemployment, earned income tax payments stayed steady, as did real estate transfer and delinquent real estate tax collections, Cronauer said.
“The virus provided the district some relief that we were not expecting,” he said.
Kerr complimented the discipline of the administration.
“I really think there now is a culture in Indiana Area School District that every penny that is spent is questioned, and people are thinking outside the box. Thank you all,” he said.
Vuckovich said the strong financial standing “reflects the vision and leadership of the board. It means our actions speak as loud as our words.”
In other business, the board:
• Approved changes to the district’s COVID-19 pandemic health and safety plan, as presented by Vuckovich.
The superintendent said the community infection rate as a gauge of the transmission of the coronavirus would no longer be a factor in determining whether all or only some students would be permitted to take in-person classes in the schools.
Vuckovich said that area superintendents had been told Monday that Indiana County is now shown in the “moderate” rather than “substantial” range of COVID-19 case transmission rates.
• Ratified an agreement with Appalachia Intermediate Unit No. 8 to take part in the unit’s English as a Second Language Consortium at a cost of $3,700 for the new school year.
• Approved several after-school activity leaders, including Jeanne Mitsko, as the junior high student government adviser at a stipend of $1,368, and Otto Peterson and Julie Peterson, as assistant girls’ basketball coaches at salaries of $3,784 for each for the 2020-21 season.
Board member Barbara Barker told colleagues that she does not support contact sports at this time because of the coronavirus pandemic, but joined a unanimous vote of approval by the seven directors who were present online. Board President Walter Schroth was absent; director Tamie Blank logged out of the meeting early.
• Accepted with regret the resignations of custodians Susan McKendrick, retroactive to July, and Heath Lutz, effective Aug. 25, and directed the administration to post the vacancies.
• Hired Kevin Wolford as a custodian beginning today at an hourly rate of $12, subject to a three-month trial period.
• Granted a leave of absence for East Pike Elementary teacher Mallory Kupchella from Oct. 8 to Jan. 29.
• Approved a leave of absence for Megan Vallies, a teacher at East Pike and Horace Mann schools, from Sept. 8 to Oct. 9.
• Ratified a series of updated district policies governing educator misconduct, professional adult/student boundaries, lesson plans, physical examinations, school calendar, attendance and tardiness, immunizations and communicable diseases, health examinations and screenings, school visitors, public attendance at school events and responsibility of student welfare.
The board took no action on the proposed contract for YMCA of Indiana County to provide lifeguards for service at the swimming pool in Indiana Area Junior High School.
The district’s ad hoc Health and Safety Committee reviewed board members’ concerns over whether the district has proper measures in place to avert the spread of coronavirus in the pool or locker rooms.
The board may act on the contract in October.