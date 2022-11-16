IASD Turkeython fundraiser

Pictured, from left, are STUCO officer Billy Taylor, IASD Junior High Assistant Principal Donald Bowers, Kay Smith as the United Way Turkeython Turkey and junior high Principal Michael Minnick.

 Submitted photo

Indiana Area Junior High School students were greeted Tuesday by the United Way’s Turkeython Turkey. The turkey’s friendly gobble helped brighten their day and reminded them that it was time to celebrate Turkey Tuesday, their biggest fundraising day to help support the United Way Turkeython event.

The student council club (STUCO) helped organize this schoolwide initiative “so that more families can have turkeys for Thanksgiving,” said Billy Taylor, STUCO officer. Indiana Area Junior High students, staff and families have already raised more than $2,500 and are closing in on their goal of $5,280. Taylor, along with other members of the group, has also challenged the students throughout the junior high, where the homeroom class with the most donations for each grade will receive a Portia’s Donut party.