Indiana Area Junior High School students were greeted Tuesday by the United Way’s Turkeython Turkey. The turkey’s friendly gobble helped brighten their day and reminded them that it was time to celebrate Turkey Tuesday, their biggest fundraising day to help support the United Way Turkeython event.
The student council club (STUCO) helped organize this schoolwide initiative “so that more families can have turkeys for Thanksgiving,” said Billy Taylor, STUCO officer. Indiana Area Junior High students, staff and families have already raised more than $2,500 and are closing in on their goal of $5,280. Taylor, along with other members of the group, has also challenged the students throughout the junior high, where the homeroom class with the most donations for each grade will receive a Portia’s Donut party.
The efforts of the students are admirable and set an example for what it means to live united and give back to the community. Supporting the United Way Turkeython provides turkeys, grocery certificates and food to local organizations across Indiana County so that they can help feed those in need this Thanksgiving and Christmas. Their efforts will help support children, families and veterans.
Join the efforts of the IASD community, Renda Broadcasting and the United Way of Indiana County on Friday as they kick off the holiday season with one of the most impactful fundraisers for the county. Tune in to Indiana in the Morning on WCCS AM1160 and 101.1FM from 7 to 10 a.m. and call the radio station at (724) 479-1160 between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. to help fight food insecurity in our community.
To learn more about Turkeython, and to donate online, visit www.uwindiana county.org.