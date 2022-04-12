Indiana Area School District kindergarten registration for the upcoming 2022-23 school year will be held on Friday, May 13, and Tuesday, May 24, for both Ben Franklin and East Pike Elementary Schools.
The appointments will be scheduled, once the registration form is completed and submitted, for 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. May 13 and from 6 to 8 p.m. May 24. The registration form can be found at iasd.cc.
Eligible children for kindergarten must be 5 years of age on or before Aug. 31.
Please bring the following documents with you to your child’s screening appointment:
- Birth certificate
- Immunization records
- Physical and dental forms
- Photo ID
- Proof of residency (tax bill, rent receipt or utility bill)
- Court orders (any parent registering a child who requests specific restrictions involving custody or guardian issues must present an official court order)
School officials look forward to working with you and your child. Anyone with questions regarding the registration process may contact Mrs. Bradley, East Pike Elementary, (724) 463-8567; or Mrs. Bruner, Ben Franklin Elementary, (724) 465-5637.
Eligibility applications for IASD’s Pre-K Counts program will be available online or can be picked up at Ben Franklin and East Pike Elementary Schools. Children enrolling in the Pre-K Counts program must be 3 or 4 years old by Aug. 31.
Preference will be given to 4-year-olds for the program.