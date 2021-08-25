In a “parent update” posted Tuesday by the Indiana Area School District, Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich offered an extensive memo about plans for COVID-19 mitigation efforts this fall, when the district hopes to have five-day-a-week instruction in classrooms on all grade levels.
“We need families, parents, and students to acknowledge and understand the contagious nature of COVID-19 and the risk of infection associated with the use of district transportation, in-person instruction, and participation in district programs and activities,” Vuckovich wrote. “We cannot guarantee that you or your children will not become infected with COVID-19 as a result of the aggressive nature through which this virus spreads. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any place where people are present.”
The superintendent mentions recommendations made by state and federal agencies, including a need for increased hand-washing and social distancing measures to limit contact with others — and that “masks are strongly recommended for all staff and students.”
They also remain optional at this time, but Vuckovich said district policies must remain flexible so that, “should the COVID-19 situation warrant a change, we can respond accordingly to keep our staff and students safe as well as keep our schools open.”
He said the situation could change drastically each day.
“We will use the number of confirmed cases in our schools as the main metric in determining whether or not masking or other mitigation efforts are required,” the superintendent wrote. “Additionally, we will plan to continue timely and appropriate communications with our families by notifying you of confirmed cases, and create a public COVID dashboard to help maintain awareness of changes in the situation.”
The update follows Monday’s school board meeting, where once again multiple speakers weighed in on masks, both pro and con.
The complete update can be found at iasd.cc/apps/news/article/1482541. It states that the district will work with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to determine if closures are required due to outbreaks and how the virus spreads in district buildings.
“Please note that schools are required to report cases to the Department of Health for contact tracing and quarantine/isolation orders,” Vuckovich wrote. “This is in alignment with 28 Pennsylvania Code chapter 27 and is not optional for schools.”
Quarantine procedures also have been updated by the PADOH: “Fully vaccinated people who have had a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 are to be tested 2-5 days after exposure and should wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test.”
The PADOH guidance goes on to state that, “regardless of vaccination status, any person with new or unexplained symptoms of COVID-19 still needs to isolate and be evaluated for SARS-CoV-2 testing.” Vuckovich said anyone with questions about that guidance should please call PADOH at 1 (877) PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258).
The school district website also has a link to the IASD Health and Safety Plan, something required of all local education agencies that receive Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief allocated in Section 2001 of the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
“We require that all students and their families follow all posted instructions as provided by the Indiana Area School District’s Health and Safety Plan for the health and well-being of all,” Vuckovich wrote. “Each school district has the ability to create a plan they feel meets their local needs. The (Indiana Area) plan was originally approved by the (IASD) Board of Directors on July 12 and then updated and approved at (its) July 26 meeting.”