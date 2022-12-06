Computers continue to change every industry on the planet at an exponentially increasing rate, but fewer than half of all schools in America teach computer science. Although Indiana Area School District is fortunate enough to have an incredible group of expert BCIT and STEM teachers dedicated to improving their students’ skills in computer science, the district would like to do even more to highlight the importance of computer science skills in this ever-changing world.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, careers in Technology Industries grew by 6.7 percent in 2022, making it one of the fastest-growing industries in our country. Despite this growth, young women and students from marginalized racial and ethnic groups remain severely underrepresented in the tech industry, and experts believe that exposure to coding and computer science could be a contributing factor.
Indiana Area School District is trying to change this. While IASD is a district that does offer elective computer science programming at the senior high level, its educators will aim to plant a seed with all students, even its youngest learners, by participating in The Hour of Code.
The Hour of Code will take place during Computer Science Education Week, Dec. 5-9, and aims to be the largest learning event in history. Organized by the nonprofit Code.org and more than 100 other partners, it is a grassroots, global movement that believes the students of today are ready to learn critical skills for 21st-century success.
Regardless of what students do when they grow up — whether they go into medicine, business, politics or the arts — knowing how to build technology will give them confidence and a competitive edge.
For more information about IASD’s district-wide Hour of Code, please reach out to Elizabeth Woods via email at ewoods@iasd.cc or cell: (724) 910-1426.