indiana name and colors slide

Computers continue to change every industry on the planet at an exponentially increasing rate, but fewer than half of all schools in America teach computer science. Although Indiana Area School District is fortunate enough to have an incredible group of expert BCIT and STEM teachers dedicated to improving their students’ skills in computer science, the district would like to do even more to highlight the importance of computer science skills in this ever-changing world.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, careers in Technology Industries grew by 6.7 percent in 2022, making it one of the fastest-growing industries in our country. Despite this growth, young women and students from marginalized racial and ethnic groups remain severely underrepresented in the tech industry, and experts believe that exposure to coding and computer science could be a contributing factor.

Tags