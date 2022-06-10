Indiana Area School District Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich recently was honored with a 2022 EPLC (Education Policy and Leadership Center) Leadership Program Alumni Award.
EPLC’s mission is to encourage and support development and implementation of effective state-level education policies to improve student learning in grades P-12, increase the effective operation of schools, and enhance educational opportunities for citizens of all ages.
Vuckovich is one of nearly 700 graduates of EPLC’s Pennsylvania Education Policy Fellowship Program, which annually since 1999 has brought together a diverse cohort of professionals from education, human services, government, business, and community organizations.
The award is given annually to one or more individuals who have participated in an EPLC leadership program. Honorees are selected on the basis of exceptional leadership in significant education policy.